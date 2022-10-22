Meloni government, Fitto new minister for regional affairs and the PNRR speaks to Affaritaliani.it

“I am very honored to fill this role and I thank Giorgia Meloni for the trust she has placed in me”. These are the first words after the oath at the Quirinale of the new Minister of European Affairs and of the PNRR Raffaele Fittoconsulted by Affaritaliani.it. “I am fully aware of the difficulty and delicacy of the delegation that has been attributed to me and I will immediately get to work in the exclusive interest of the country”.

As for the relationship with Brussels and with the institutions of the European Union, the former European member of the Brothers of Italy affirms: “In Europe, our approach is and will be proactive. We will show respect and we want to be respected“.

