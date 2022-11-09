The 2023 is shown as the year in which everything finally returns to the normal, For this reason, travel is once again a great option for vacations and taking into account that more than 30 countries in Europe Colombians do not require a visa to visit them, here we will tell you about 9 tourist destinations that the magazine has compiled she in an article that perhaps you did not know, and could live an unforgettable experience.

Greenland in Denmark

A place full of villages, farms and Viking ruins from 800 years ago.

Greenland is a destination that mixes colors, landscapes, connection with nature and surprising permanent light. It is not cheap to go due to the change, but it is completely unforgettable. Transportation is the most expensive, since the tourist is forced to take a ski, helicopter, or boat that will take you through fascinating mountainous landscapes and amazing glaciers. You will definitely find landscapes unmatched anywhere else.

Tirana, in Albania

Tirania, the capital of Albania.

The capital of Albania has become in recent years a multicultural place with a variety of activities to do. Here the ancient and traditional culture is mixed with the contemporary ones. Among the outstanding and fascinating places to visit are the bunkers built under the Enver Hoxha regime and now museums, restaurants and hotels.

Bern in Switzerland

Thun, Canton of Bern, Switzerland

It is known as the ‘city of fountains’ and houses more than 100 of these and each one with its own history. They draw attention to the variety they have in that some are ornate, others garish, and others have bizarre designs. It is a green city worth exploring. Bern is also considered a starting point for different excursions as it is surrounded by mountains and glaciers.

Amsterdam in the Netherlands

Bicycles in Amsterdam (Holland) are part of their daily lives, not only for tourists, it is the favorite means of transport for its inhabitants

This European city offers its visitors around 229 museums, making it the city with the most museums per square meter in the world. Among them there is a wide variety, such as the Rijksmuseum, the Anne Frank House and the Van Gogh Museum. The city is constantly reinventing itself, transforming monasteries into classical music auditoriums, forgotten train terminals into spaces for leisure and industrial buildings into modern companies or nightclubs for its inhabitants and tourists to enjoy.

The exhibition at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam shows for the first time together the paintings and drawings of olive groves that he painted in France.

Trieste, in Italy

City of Trieste, Italy

This region surprises by the benefits of going, it is almost free. This region in Italy, seeking to attract more tourists and promote sustainable travel, will pay visitors to go to certain tourist places in the area, since it will reimburse them for the travel money of those who arrive by train from other cities.

Rhodes in Greece

Medieval town in Rhodes, Greece

If you are a fan of Greek history, there are multiple tourist attractions in Rhodes. The entire old town is a medieval UNESCO World Heritage site that looks like something out of a storybook. If you visit it you cannot forget to visit and explore the old town, the Acropolis of Lindos, the Palace of the Grand Master and the street of the Knights.

Goreme, Turkey

Hot air balloons flying in the Turkish skies.

This town carved into the hills impresses with the landscapes of its architecture. This place is full of cave hotels and retains a charm due to how different and extravagant its streets make you feel. You can take balloon trips to see the city from above and be even more surprised by its landscape, as well as visit the Göreme open-air museum experiencing Byzantine life.

Glasgow, United Kingdom

Glasgow, city in Scotland.

This city in Scotland is the largest in the region and has experienced tremendous growth in the last 20 years. It attracts thousands of visitors for its Victorian mansions, Charles Rennie Mackintosh buildings, as well as its industrial architecture. The River Clyde surrounds a cultural area full of wonderful museums and galleries, including the Kelvingrove Natural History Museum and the Burrell Collection.

