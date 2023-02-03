Europe | The EU-Ukraine summit was accompanied by air strikes – the EU promises to increase sanctions against Russia

The topics of the summit, which is exceptionally organized in a country at war, include armed aid to Ukraine and the country’s aspirations to become an EU member state.

European new sanctions are coming from the union against Russia, and now they also include an export ban on parts that the Ukrainians have found in drones used by Russia.

This is what the president of the EU Commission promised Ursula von der Leyen After the summit of the leaders of the EU and Ukraine held in Kyiv.

The main purpose of the meeting was to show the EU’s strong support for the war-torn Ukraine. The countries published at the end of the meeting joint statementin which, among other things, the EU repeats its previous promise to support Ukraine “as long as necessary”.

The statement also goes through the EU candidate country Ukraine’s steps towards possible EU membership. The country is not promised a fast lane, but the EU says in a statement that it considers Ukraine’s progress in recent months to be “considerable”.

The commission will issue an interim assessment of membership progress this spring.

of the EU the tenth sanctions complex is currently being built in Brussels. In addition to specifying export bans, it will include new sanctions against individuals and companies.

In addition, there is a price ceiling for oil-refined products imported from Russia. It would work in the same way as the $60 price ceiling previously set for oil: oil can still be sold on the world market, but Western shipping companies and insurance companies can only transport or insure cargo that has been sold below the price ceiling.

The evacuation complex is supposed to be completed no later than February 24, the anniversary of the Russian attack.

The EU’s purpose is also to continue with even more vigor to find out how the funds frozen from Russia could be used for the benefit of Ukraine.

The EU has frozen the assets of the Russian central bank and the Russian oligarchs together with the G7 group of countries. The central bank’s assets are frozen for around 300 billion euros and the oligarchs’ assets for around 19 billion euros.

of the EU Commission President von der Leyen, two thirds of the Commissioners and the President of the European Council Charles Michel arrived at the summit in Kyiv already on Thursday.

During the meeting in Kyiv on Friday, there were two air alarms, one just before the meeting started and the other in the afternoon, the news agency Reuters reports.

The meeting is hosted by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Ukraine has repeatedly said that he wants EU membership on a fast schedule. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said earlier this week In Politico magazine, that Ukraine wants to become a member within two years, preferably from the beginning of 2026. In EU countries, this schedule is considered unrealistic.

Shmyhal stated on Tuesday that the meeting is “very important” for Ukraine, which wants to join the European Union.

“The fact that the summit will be held in Kyiv is a powerful message to both partners and enemies,” Šmyhal said.

Correction 3.2. 1:36 p.m.: Names were written on the Ukrainian flag in Kyiv on Thursday. In the caption of the article, the day before was incorrectly stated as Friday.