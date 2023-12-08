Europe | The EU granted almost a billion euros to Hungary so that Orbán would not prevent support for Ukraine

It has been feared that Hungary will block assistance to Ukraine and EU membership negotiations at the European Council meeting.

EU countries the finance ministers approved the payment of an advance payment worth 920 million euros to Hungary on Friday, reports news agency AFP.

The money is part of the EU’s funds used to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, which are granted to each member country in accordance with the countries’ own plans.

EU finance ministers accepted on Friday, the updated plans of thirteen EU countries, such as Hungary and Finland. The size of Finland’s plan is 1.95 billion euros, which consists entirely of grants.

The Baltic countries and the Netherlands abstained from voting on Hungary’s plan.

Hungarian the total value of the plan is 10.4 billion euros, of which 6.5 billion are direct subsidies and 3.9 billion are loans. However, the payment of the money has mostly been frozen until Hungary meets the EU rule of law criteria.

According to AFP, the spokesperson of the European Commission said that the 920 million advance paid now is not linked to rule of law criteria.

920 million the euro payment was made by the Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán a hinted possibility that Hungary would prevent the payment of EU grants to Ukraine and the progress of EU membership negotiations at the European Council meeting on 14-15 december

Orbán previously said that the EU membership of Ukraine and Moldova or Ukraine’s aid package worth up to 50 billion euros should not be discussed at the meeting due to the “lack of consensus”.

President of the European Council Charles Michel negotiated with Orbán on the matter in Budapest last week and the French president Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Thursday.

In total, the EU has frozen more than 20 billion euros in various grants from Hungary due to corruption and the weakening of the country’s democratic situation.