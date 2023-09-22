In the morning, the United States golfers beat the Europeans in the round of foursomes (each couple plays with a ball and the shots alternate between the two players) on the first day of the Solheim Cup in Finca Cortesín (Málaga): 0-4. In the afternoon, European resurrection in the fourballs (each player with her ball scores the best result): 3-1 for an aggregate after that first bet of 3-5 in favor of the Americans. The great duel is still very much alive when it seemed that the North American whirlwind of the first hours would have a devastating effect on the entire continent.

It was a perfect storm for America. Ally Ewing and Cheyenne Knight defeated Charley Hull and Emily Pedersen 5&4 (five strokes ahead with four holes left) in a duel that never had any excitement on the scoreboard, unbalanced from dawn. Lexi Thompson and Megan Khang defeated Maja Stark and Linn Grant 2&1, and the other clashes reached the 18th hole with the Americans ahead, cold to preserve their advantage: Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee by 1 ahead of Céline Boutier and Georgia Hall, same record that Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz before Leona Maguire and Anna Nordqvist. This last couple, the one that seemed most solid, did not even work in Europe, despite the moving resistance of the Irish Maguire in the putts at the end of the round.

The 0-4 score was a slap in the face for the team led by Suzann Pettersen, who in that first dance left Carlota Ciganda, the only Spanish in the tournament, on the bench. The Americans allowed themselves to give the world number two, Lilia Vu, a rest. Europe drew its artillery from her, but even in the modality that requires greater understanding, her supposed strong point, she did not say a word, without options, always in tow. US female golfers read better greens They are a trap due to their falls, one of the keys to succeeding in this Solheim. The board was flooded with the color American red.

With spirits on the rocks, Europe had to psychologically rearm itself. And that’s where Carlota Ciganda came into play to enlist in the fourballs in the afternoon and start the comeback. The Navarrese converted a birdie On the first hole, she clenched her fist and infected the audience and her teammates with energy. It was the spark that ignited a reaction. Her alliance with Linn Grant collected another winning shot on the par five 4th hole and the Europeans already led by two holes. The wind had come into play and the duels maintained great equality. But where the United States once stood out, Europe now stood out.

Along the way, some great shots, like a hole in one from the Dane Emily Pedersen on the 12th. Gemma Dryburgh and Madelene Sagstrom hunted a tie against Rose Zhang and Megan Khang, the first half point for the locals. Leona Maguire, with a great putt of birdie in the 18th, and Georgia Hall beat Lexi Thompson and Lilia Vu, another steel couple, 1 up. Carlota Ciganda and Linn Grant beat Angel Yin and Ally Ewing 4&2. And Emily Pedersen and Maja Stark clawed another draw against Jennifer Kupcho and Allisen Corpuz. That is to say, no American victory in the afternoon. Europe survived.

The results of the first day of the Solheim Cup.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.