The current epicenter of the covid-19 pandemic, Europe has surpassed the 100 million cases detected since the virus was discovered in December 2019, a figure that represents more than a third of the contagions in the world, according to a count by the AFP, made this Saturday (1) at 15:45 in Brasília.

The 100,074,753 cases in the European region (which covers 52 countries and territories from the Atlantic coast to Russia and Azerbaijan) account for more than a third of the 288,279,803 cases in the world since the start of the pandemic.

With more than 4.9 million infections in the last seven days (59% more than the previous week), this region faces unprecedented levels of infection. The ten countries (except micro-states) with the highest incidence (number of cases in seven days per 100,000 population) in the world are all in Europe, led by Denmark (2045), Cyprus (1969) and Ireland (1964).

Of the 52 countries and territories in the region, 17 have broken records in the last days of cases detected in a week.

These numbers are taken from the balances that the health authorities of each country communicate daily. But an important part of the less severe or asymptomatic cases remain undetected, despite the increase of massive diagnostic tests in several countries. Furthermore, each country’s testing policies are different.

The acceleration of contagions is not accompanied, for the time being, by an increase in deaths on the European continent. In the last seven days, an average of 3,413 daily deaths were registered, 7% less than in the previous week. At its highest peak, the figure reached an average of 5,735 deaths in January 2021.

The European population is slightly more vaccinated than the world average. Sixty-five percent of Europeans are partially vaccinated and 61% have a complete vaccination schedule (against 58% and 49%, respectively, worldwide), according to data compiled by the website “Our World in Data”.

