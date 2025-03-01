The European Commissioner for Agriculture and Food, Christophe Hansen, after warning the “unpredictable” of future measures that the United States government After the arrival of Donald Trump he can start up of tariffs on European invoice productshe has emphasized the importance of “speaking and negotiating” with his administration, focusing on fertilizers produced in the North American country.

In an interview after his first official trip to Spain in the ‘A-Field’ program of the journalist Jorge Jaramillo on Radio Castilla-La Mancha and collected by Europa Press, the head of the area in the European Commission has said about it that the United States “produces many fertilizers that are very competitive,” So he has proposed to “make a deal” in commercial relations between the continent and the American power.

“Why not make a deal on that, including fertilizers too, not to have these taxes?” The commissioner has asked.

Given the uncertainty of the market and the transactions of European products with the United States, it has also said that the European Union is obliged to “find new markets” to study.

More budget and incorporation of young people

Hansen has also made a call for attention to the European budget, opening the door to see “how to get new direct income.”

“If we don’t have money, it will be a disaster for production. If we are not going to have more budget for the next seven years, everyone will go hungry, that seems clear to me, “he pointed out.

The incorporation of young people into the European countryside is another of the concerns of the European commissioner, who has appealed to think about new generations.

There are, he recalled, a package of 30,000 million euros to encourage this incorporation, especially “in loans for young farmers”, an initiative to which the land access observatory has added.

Has warned at this point that there are people “that invest on earth but are not farmers “; Something that must be analyzed for this land to go to “those who need it to produce.”

The generational relief is, therefore, “a very large challenge”, since less than 12% of European farmers are less than 40 years old, in a sector “where the average is more than 57”.

“If we do not change things now, we will lose agricultural production in many regions And that will be a disaster. We have to produce enough in Europe and with quality, “he added.

Reciprocity with third parties

Hansen, on the other hand, has had words for the problem of the entry of agricultural products into European soil that use certain prohibited phytosanitary products on common soil.

“When our farmers cannot use phytosanitary, they lose productivity, and others do not have to change, it is important. We have to give incentives to make a more sustainable production, but that sustainability has also to be social and economic “he states.

For this reason, now the work goes through “doing a study on prohibited products in the European Union but still entering imported products”, a “first step”; followed by analyzing the most toxic products that enter Europe. “We have to be very clear. If they cannot be used in Europe, they cannot be imported. I know it will be a very big challenge.”

The wine sector, “on pressure”

The commissioner has referred to the wine sector, pronouncing against the request for a subsidized vineyard, in a scenario of lower consumption and climatic problems. “It doesn’t have to be an obligation to start. We do not have many European funds, there is the reserve of crisis but we need it for disasters such as the Dana de Valencia or the drought, so we must go to a regionalized policy that then depends on the national budget. “

It abounds indicating that the continental market “is on pressure” because “people consume less.” “There are regions that have problems for a lot of production and little market.”

In the Spanish case, “there are areas that are more competitive because they have markets, but others,” as it has alerted.