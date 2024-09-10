ESA successfully conducts satellite deorbit experiment

The European Space Agency (ESA) has carried out the first successful decommissioning of a decommissioned spacecraft from low Earth orbit. reports SpaceNews.

According to the European organization, the Cluster 2 (Salsa) satellite entered the Earth’s atmosphere over the South Pacific Ocean west of Chile and most likely burned up almost completely before reaching the water surface.

ESA added that the elliptical trajectory of the satellite around the Earth made it possible to deorbit Cluster 2, while in the case of circular orbits such maneuvers are much more difficult to carry out. Between October 2025 and August 2026, the organization plans to conduct experiments to deorbit three more Cluster devices — Rumba, Samba, and Tango.

