The European Union drug regulator is evaluating a request from Pfizer and BioNTech to extend approval of their coronavirus vaccine to include children from between 12 and 15 years.

The human medicines committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) will conduct an expedited evaluation of the data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech and is expected to make a decision in June, unless it requires additional information, the agency said.

A study in 2000 adolescents

In a statement on Friday, the two pharmaceutical companies said their request is based on an advanced study of more than 2,000 adolescents that showed that their vaccine it is safe and effective. The children will remain two more years under observation.

The companies’ vaccine is currently approved for people 16 years of age or older. Extending that approval would give access in Europe to the first vaccine against COVID-19 to younger populations and with less risk.

Most of the COVID-19 vaccines approved by authorities around the world are for adults, who are at increased risk from the coronavirus, and health authorities believe that vaccinating children of all ages it will be fundamental to stop the pandemic.

Some research has shown that older children They have been decisive in the spread of the virus.

Testing with Novavax

American biotech company Novavax also announced Monday that it had started clinical trials in the United States. in teenagers to test your vaccine against covid-19.

Novavax will test the “safety and efficacy” of its coronavirus vaccine in approximately 3,000 adolescents from 12 to 17 years old, “In up to more than 75 locations in the United States,” the company said in a statement.

Two-thirds of the participants will receive the vaccine, and one-third a placebo, given in two doses 21 days apart. Second, six months later, those who received the placebo will receive the vaccine and vice versa, so that all participants finally receive the antiviral.

Subsequently, they will be followed for a period of up to two years after receiving the injections.

The application of this vaccine is not yet authorized in any country, not even in adults.

Novavax announced that it wants to submit an emergency authorization application in the UK “in the second quarter of 2021”, as well as in the United States shortly after that process.

In March, the company claimed that its vaccine had an effectiveness of 89.7% against symptomatic forms of the disease, based on clinical trials conducted in the UK in more than 15,000 people over 18 years of age.

Another phase 3 clinical trial in adults is underway in the United States and Mexico.

A different technology

The Novavax vaccine uses a different technology than that used for vaccines that are already licensed around the world.

It is a vaccine that is protein-based that trigger an immune response, without viruses and whose storage can be done at a temperature between 2 and 8 ° C.

Other laboratories are also conducting clinical trials of their covid vaccines in adolescents, such as Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer / BioNtech alliance.

