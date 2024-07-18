Europe|More than 45 European leaders will gather in Britain on Thursday to discuss the threats to Europe. Finland is represented by President Stubb. For Britain’s new prime minister, the timing of the meeting is a lottery win.

London

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. New British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will host a meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) at Blenheim Palace on Thursday. Finland is represented by the President of the Republic, Alexander Stubb. Starmer wants to talk about illegal immigration and present his new pro-European agenda. No actual decisions are made at the meeting, but it is an important networking and negotiation opportunity. More than 45 European leaders will arrive.

Republic president Alexander Stubb meet the new British Prime Minister again Keir Starmer on Thursday, when more than 45 European leaders gather at historic Blenheim Palace in the English countryside.

Starmer, who became prime minister at the beginning of July, hosted a meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) in the palace.

The palace is known especially as a war hero Winston Churchill as a birth home.

At the same time, Starmer gets to show his European colleagues that Europe is again on the British government’s list of important issues.

“I have promised to change the way Britain works with its European partners – and that work will start on Thursday at the EPC meeting,” Starmer announced below the meeting.

Built in the early 18th century, Blenheim Palace is located near Oxford.

In a meeting no actual decisions are made, but it is an important networking opportunity.

Particularly important are the bilateral meetings, which each head of state has packed into his daily calendar.

Stubb also has several bilateral meetings in his program, the President of the Republic says web pages.

The EPC meeting is particularly important for the new British Prime Minister Starmer, as he can present his new pro-European agenda at the meeting and promote himself and his goals.

“The EPC meeting has real meaning, that [brittipoliitikoilla] there are few opportunities to talk with European colleagues”, the professor Anand Menon told reporters in London on the sidelines of the meeting.

The President of the Republic, Alexander Stubb, and Keir Starmer, the British Prime Minister who took office in July (front center), last met at the NATO summit in Washington.

Professor According to Menon, the occasion is a bit like a political speed dating event for Starmer (speed dating):

The goal is to talk to as many people as possible and look for common interests. That’s why Starmer also has a lot of bilateral meetings.

After the meeting, Starmer will have dinner with the French president Emmanuel Macron with.

Although the leaders of other countries than just the EU are coming to Blenheim Palace, the British government will use the opportunity to promote its UK-EU cooperation goals as well.

Britain wants to agree with the EU, among other things, on deeper security and defense cooperation than before.

To Finland it is also important to combat the Russian shadow fleet, which the foreign minister Elina Valtonen (cook) spoke up with his British colleague at the time in London in May.

At the same time, Finland and Britain signed a political agreement on strategic partnership.

According to preliminary information from the Bloomberg news agency, the Russian shadow fleet would also be discussed at Thursday’s meeting:

Britain and several EU countries would be building an action plan and a coordination group in order to bring Russia’s approximately four hundred ships in size and evading sanctions under control.

in London according to Menon, who leads the UK in a Changing Europe research community, the timing of Thursday’s meeting is excellent for Starmer.

Britain’s new Labor government gets to present its goals to a wide European public right from the start.

However, the date of the meeting was already decided months ago by Starmer’s predecessor, i.e. the conservative prime minister Rishi Sunak.

“The timing was a ‘nice gift’ from Sunak to Starmer,” a professor at the University of Cambridge Catherine Barnard told reporters in London.

Although The EPC meeting does not make decisions, the spectrum of discussion topics is wide.

European leaders are naturally interested above all in Europe’s security and prosperity. That’s why leaders talk about Ukraine, Russian aggression, energy and hybrid threats.

According to the British government, Europe is now facing particularly serious challenges. No country can overcome them alone:

“Prime minister [Starmer] has made it clear that working with others has always strengthened the UK.”

Starmer also wants to discuss illegal immigration at Thursday’s meeting. In Britain, migrants arriving across the Channel from France in small boats are especially under the radar of people smugglers.

The topic also resonates with the situation on Finland’s eastern border, i.e. instrumentalized immigration.

“The echo of Russia’s brutal war can still be heard on our continent. At the same time, people smugglers take people on dangerous journeys that all too often end in tragedy,” Starmer announced below the meeting.

According to experts, the British government hopes that Britain could agree with the EU on illegal routes for migrants arriving from mainland Europe to be sent back to EU countries.

Thursday The EPC meeting is the fourth of its kind. Previous meetings have been organized in the Czech Republic, Moldova and most recently in 2023 in Spain.

Among other things, the meetings have raised the spirit of unity to help Ukraine and to improve the European geostrategy.

The EPC framework also acts as a link between EU countries and non-EU countries.

Thursday’s meeting will also have participants from NATO, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Council of Europe.