PARIS / LONDON (dpa-AFX) – Europe’s most important stock exchanges made up for a large part of the previous day’s losses on Friday. After a friendly start, the gains on Wall Street provided an additional, strong tailwind in the afternoon.

The EuroStoxx 50 (EURO STOXX 50) closed 1.65 percent higher at 3245.47 points. Thus the leading index insulated the Eurozone his weekly loss to just under 0.3 percent. The French CAC 40 closed on Friday with an increase of 2.03 percent to 4935.86 points. The British FTSE 100 ultimately won 1.50 percent to 5919.93 points./gl/men