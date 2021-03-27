The repeated spread of the coronavirus and its strains – which already reach more than 126 million cases globally and add 2.77 million deaths – put Europe in check again, which has been forced to tighten restrictions in the face of Easter in order to stop contagion as much as possible. The governments thus toughen the measures and forget about the relaxation in the confinements. The domiciliary or municipal ones are back, the limitations of social gatherings to only one person from outside the family bubble or the prohibition of celebrating festive events such as Easter egg hunts despite protests by citizens.

Germany 2.7 million infections 75,700 deaths Practical freezing of social life

Although Angela Merkel deactivated the ‘hard closure’ this week to combat the epidemic, Germany will live a Holy Week of being at home, without incentives to leave home due to the freezing of social life. Hotels and vacation homes are closed since November, as are bars and restaurants. The only ones who can escape urban stress are those who have second homes, although the Government has ordered them to stay at home. Gatherings of more than five people from two different households are not authorized. The only ones who have been able to evade the confinement are the Germans who have contracted trips to the Balearic Islands after Berlin removed the archipelago from its black list.

A group of bishops enter the German cathedral in Mainz. / Afp

France 4.4 million infections 93,500 deaths Light confinement with prohibited movements

French Prime Minister Jean Castex has urged his compatriots not to lower their guard at Easter in the fight against Covid-19, especially in the 19 departments affected by the new light confinement, whose inhabitants are prohibited from interregional displacement. Across the country, the curfew remains in force between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. In France, where it is only a holiday tomorrow, Easter Monday, there will be religious celebrations, but in churches and synagogues there will be limited capacity and the protocol in force since December will continue to apply: two chairs between each person or family unit and a busy row of every two. The Government also recommends avoiding large gatherings and not organizing Easter egg hunts for the smallest. Only those who live in the same household will be able to meet on Easter day.

Portugal 820,000 infections 16,800 deaths Restriction of movement between municipalities

The Portuguese Parliament approved on Thursday the extension of the state of emergency until April 15, assuming that the exceptional measure must be maintained at least until May and always depending on the evolution of the data. The authorities have reinforced the measures at Easter, with eleven days of restriction of circulation between municipalities starting on Friday. Most of their businesses are closed or limited to take out sale. Although mobility is restricted for Portuguese citizens and they will not be able to leave their municipality for the next few days, foreigners are allowed to circulate freely to go to hotels and accommodations where they have a reservation.

Italy 3.4 million infections 106,800 deaths A vacation horizon of being at home

In Italy this Easter is going to be almost as much of a walk around the house as last year. Faced with the rebound in infections, the Government of Mario Draghi established new restrictions two weeks ago, particularly harsh during the most important days of the Easter holidays: the weekend of April 3 and 4 and Monday 5. All regions They will be in the so-called ‘red zone’, which means that they cannot leave home except to work or due to need, including taking a walk near their own home. In this scenario, only essential goods stores and restaurants, bars and cafes can open to sell take-out products. For many Italians, the Easter holidays will not mean any change in their living conditions, since most of the country’s regions are already in the ‘red zone’. It is a harsh confinement, but not as severe as last year, when the Executive forced factories and companies to close as well. Draghi’s heavy hand is due to the third wave that began to hit Italy since the middle of last February. Despite the latest limitations, about 420 deaths are still recorded daily and 30% of Covid-19 patients have been exceeded in hospital ICUs.

Parishioners leave a service in the French municipality of Noyers-sur-Serein. / Afp

Vatican 27 infections 0 deaths A vaccination campaign for 1,200 poor people

Pope Francis will preside over the Holy Week celebrations inside St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican and surrounded by only a handful of the faithful. Like last year, the pandemic forces the Holy See to renounce the massive Easter rites, such as the traditional Via Crucis of the Colosseum, which this time will take place again in a deserted St. Peter’s Square. Except for a last minute surprise, it is not expected that the Pontiff will go to any jail or reception center for immigrants to celebrate Holy Thursday, as he has done since he began his pontificate except last year. The Easter Sunday Mass will also take place inside the Vatican Basilica, at the end of which the Pope will impart the ‘Urbi et Orbi’ blessing. The great novelty of this second pandemic Easter is that, during the holidays, the Holy See will vaccinate 1,200 poor and marginalized with Pfizer serum. In January the Vatican already immunized twenty-five homeless people who usually sleep around St. Peter’s Square. According to the Apostolic Limosnería, with this measure it is intended that no one is excluded from the vaccination campaign.

Greece 248,000 infections 7,700 deaths Vaccinated tourists will be allowed to enter the country

Greece will allow entry to travelers vaccinated against the coronavirus from the European Union and Israel, according to the Ministry of Tourism. The Helena resolution provides that vaccinated travelers only have to show proof of having received the vaccine, without having to quarantine or present a negative coronavirus test upon entering the country. The Government of Athens has lobbied since the beginning of the year to develop a ‘Covid passport’ from the European Union to stimulate its tourism sector, which represents a fifth of the Hellenic economy.

United Kingdom 4.3 million infections 106,800 deaths The British will be left with the desire to travel

In the UK religious centers can open and organize their services. It is an exception to the prohibition of opening to museums, cinemas or theaters, restaurants or pubs that do not limit their offer to take away food. Nor is the public allowed access to sporting events. Tomorrow the restrictions will be eased, in the first step of the strategy of gradual exit from confinement that, if successful, would culminate in June. Sports can be practiced in parks or outdoor clubs. Up to six people from two different dwellings will be authorized to meet outside, including in the gardens of the houses. The travel ban unless there is an “essential” motivation is perhaps the most frustrating for the British.

Blessing of the Belarusians. / Efe

Ireland 232,700 infections 4,600 deaths Christians protest against bans

Deputy Mattie McGrath, elected as an independent in Tipperary, in the south of the Irish island, on Thursday accused the coalition government headed by Micheál Martin of being “the most anti-Christian since we recovered our freedom.” He claimed the right to attend Easter religious services. Masses must be organized online. A maximum of ten people can attend a funeral and six can attend a wedding. They are part of the Level 5 restrictions, in effect since October. Schools have been gradually reopened since then, but the prohibition on going away from home beyond five kilometers remains. Infections, hospitalizations and deaths have dropped dramatically since January, but the decline has stalled. The figures “worry” Martin, whose government, like that of other EU countries, has not been able to implement a full vaccination program. On April 5, it will announce the result of its review of the restrictions.

Belgium 860,731 infections 22,800 deaths Severe punishments for those who do not respect the rules

Faced with the “worrying” progress of Covid in Belgium – where a new strain with characteristics similar to that of South Africa has been discovered – the country once again puts itself on “pause”. A new twist on restrictions that had been relaxed just a couple of weeks ago. Non-essential shops – and that includes hairdressers and beauty centers – close again from yesterday until April 25. Hotels and restaurants have been down for months. In addition, face-to-face classes are suspended from Monday to April 19. And after expanding to ten the number of people who can meet abroad, the limit of four is imposed again. The express travel ban is maintained -with reinforcement of border controls during the next holidays-. And “severe punishments” are announced for those who do not respect telework, compulsory in Belgium for months. Curfew, at midnight.

Netherlands 1.2 million infections 16,500 deaths Curfew is extended due to bad statistics

Just a few weeks ago the Dutch Government advanced the possibility of relaxing the measures, but Mark Rutte and his Minister of Health, Hugo de Jonge, both in office, announced on Tuesday that nothing is moving before a rebound in cases of 16% in a period seven days. As the only gesture, the curfew is extended from 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (until 4:30 a.m.). The minimum fine for offenders, 95 euros. Any “non-essential” trip abroad is “discouraged” until May 15, which cancels a vacation period that month in the country. As a rule, only one person outside the bubble can be received at an address. Restaurants, bars, gyms, cinemas, discos, theaters, museums, theme parks or swimming pools will continue to be closed. In Primary and Secondary, face-to-face education will be maintained, totally at a distance at the higher levels.

Romania 919,794 infections 16,500 deaths Curfew extension to stop increases

Romania’s centrist government extended a night curfew to stem a surge in new infections but will relax movement restrictions for Catholic and Orthodox religious holidays. He remains alert, but has failed to impose strict confinement.

Information from Juan Carlos Barrena, Beatriz Juez, Darío Menor, Íñigo Gurruchaga, Salvador Arroyo and Diana Martínez.