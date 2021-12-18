They warn of up to 6,000 deaths a day if measures are not taken “very soon”



The group of scientific experts of the British Government known as SPI-MO (Scientific Group for Models on Influenza Pandemics-Operational Subgroup) has warned that if restriction measures are not adopted immediately, the two million euros could be reached by the end of the month. contagions and between 600 and 6,000 daily deaths due to the omicron variant.

This committee estimates the number of new infections a day at between 600,000 and two million by the end of December, while hospital admissions could be between 3,000 and 10,000 a day, according to the newspaper ‘The Guardian’ last night. For this reason, experts recommend re-imposing “more restrictive measures (…) very soon.” The speed of putting in place these restrictions is “crucial.”

“Delaying them until 2022 would greatly reduce the effectiveness of these interventions and make it less likely that they could avoid considerable pressure on the health and care system,” they warned. Scientists propose reducing gatherings at home and banning travel abroad.