STRASBOURG. “The text risks being rejected”. French Stephane Sejourné sums up the situation that does not only concern a legislative proposal for the conservation of European biodiversity but above all the future of the EU’s green ambitions and political balance. The president of the liberal group (Re) in the European Parliament summarizes a plenary debate marked by divisions and criticisms on a dossier, that of the restoration of nature, on which a good part of the current and future legislatures is at stake.

In Strasbourg, the Eurochamber splits. Socialists (S&D), Greens, radical left and part of the non-attached support the EU Commission proposal which sets various obligations for the recovery of a wide range of ecosystems by 2030, from forests and agricultural land to urban areas, from rivers to marine habitats . Popular (Ppe), conservatives (Ecr) and sovereignists (Id) continue to ask that the text be withdrawn. Option not taken into consideration by the EU executive, because there is no technical and legislative time to rewrite everything from scratch in time for possible approval before the elections in early June 2024.

Precisely the European elections are the background of a confrontation which, positions in hand, do not guarantee the numbers necessary for a measure considered central to the wider EU sustainability strategy, the Green Deal. This was denounced by the group leader of the Greens, Terry Reitke. “This law has become a symbol of the political games underlying the elections.” Then he attacks the main center-right party, the Ppe, “Go against your own president of the Commission”, Ursula von der Leyen, “showing your identity crisis”.

There is a part of the EPP that has been winking at the most extreme right for months. Technical tests of new possible alliances, in a break with the hitherto traditional one, for the functioning of the twelve-star machine, cooperation with the social democrats. A part of the popular who for reasons of electoral calculation and probably for internal reasons would be ready to disavow von der Leyen. For the first woman to head the EU Commission, it would be a political defeat of no small importance on an important file and a severe blow to ambitions for a second term.

But the Populars openly side with the farmers. “This text is badly written and it is our right to ask for a better proposal,” thunders Christine Schneider, German like von der Leyen. “This text is not good,” confirms Peter Liese, also a Ppe and also a German. “We vote against.” The Italian Herbert Dorfmann is also critical.

In this atmosphere of mutiny that blows in the political family of reference of the president of the European Commission, and which risks missing the votes needed for the green light to the text to be voted on tomorrow (12 July), the liberals become the balance. At first Re had asked for the text to be removed, now Sejourné has announced that the majority of the group will support the Commission’s proposal. He announces a “70%” (70 votes out of a total of 101 seats, assuming the presence of everyone in the Chamber at the time of the vote). Not a few, but to be verified if sufficient. An opening that anticipates what will happen in 2024, after the European elections, where the liberals themselves could be decisive for a majority in the Eurochamber. At that point the EPP will have to decide whether to turn further to the right or stay more in the centre. “We are working on the amendments”, Sejourné’s invitation and announcement.