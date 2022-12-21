After passing the law requiring USB-C ports on all smartphones, Apple and other mobile phone companies may have new problems in Europe. In a newly introduced bill, companies would be required to make batteries easy to access so they can be removed and replaced. Most of the smartphones distributed today, as well as many other devices, do not allow access to the batteries, and the companies do not directly sell the replacement components. Apple, however, has recently launched a Self Service Repair program that will be progressively extended to 27 European countries, and which provides for the shipment by the company of spare parts and do-it-yourself repair instructions.