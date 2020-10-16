There is no single strategy to fight covid. In Europe, each country has adopted its own restrictions, but almost all agree on a common point: the limitation of nightlife. Thus the different regions have limited the activity of bars and restaurants.

Netherlands: Home at 10pm



With 344.6 positives per 100,000 inhabitants, the Netherlands already exceeds Spain, France and the United Kingdom in accumulated infections. The latest data, of 6,844 new cases on Tuesday, makes its prime minister, Mark Rutte, considering drastic measures. Until now the capacity of bars and restaurants has been limited to 30 people, the closing time has been established at ten at night and the Government “urgently recommends” the use of the mask, but does not fine those who do not wear it.

Portugal: Clubs until eight



Portugal has raised its alert level after registering 2,072 positives in the last hours. The Executive of Antonio Costa is drafting a law that establishes the mandatory use of the mask on the street – under a penalty of up to 500 euros for those who violate it – and of the mobile application ‘Stay Away’, which helps to track the virus. The discos opened in July, without dance floors and with a closing order at eight o’clock at night. Supermarkets are open from then until ten at night, the consumption of alcohol in the street is prohibited and concentrations are limited to 10 people.

Norway: Alcohol without schedules



In Norway the incidence of the virus has remained low, with 15,888 cases and 303 new positives this Tuesday. Faced with these figures, the Norwegian Executive has lifted national restrictions such as the prohibition of selling alcohol from midnight and some limitations on adult sports activities. Of course, it urges local authorities to tighten restrictions in those areas where the incidence of covid is especially high.

Germany: Limitations in critical areas



Germany applies restrictions to bars and restaurants in those localities or regions where the level of contagion has reached the critical level of 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants within a week. Fifty regions and localities are already in this situation. There, bars and restaurants have been ordered to close from 11:00 p.m. to 06:00 a.m. and the sale and consumption of alcohol on the street has been prohibited. The country accumulates 5,132 new infections in the last 24 hours and the number of deaths reaches 9,716. Juan Carlos Barrena reports.

Belgium: Bar closings at eleven



Belgium, with 8,271 new infections in the last 24 hours – 101% more than the previous week – feels this second wave of covid-19 out of control. From September 29, bars and restaurants must close at eleven o’clock at night throughout the country (night shops and gambling halls, at 10 pm). The capital-region was more restrictive and has imposed the closure of the former (as well as cafes that do not serve food, tea rooms, party rooms and sports center bars) for a month.

France: curfew



The French Government has decreed a curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. in Paris and its region, as well as in eight cities located in a zone of maximum alert for the coronavirus. These measures will last at least four weeks after the country registered 22,591 new infections yesterday. In the areas of maximum alert, the total closure of bars and restaurants were already applied since last September 26, and restaurants are obliged to respect a strict protocol, in addition to closing their doors at 9 p.m. Beatriz Judge informs.

Italy: ‘Blackout’ at midnight



After registering 7,332 new cases in the last 24 hours, Italy forces to close at the latest at midnight. The premises where service is not provided at the tables should instead lower the blind at 9:00 p.m. as the deadline. It is also reminded that agglomerations outside the restaurant businesses are prohibited. The hospitality employers considered that these restrictions could be a “mortal blow” to one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic. Reports Darío Menor.

United Kingdom: Lower the blind at ten



There are no time restrictions except the prohibition for restaurants and pubs to keep their doors open after 10 p.m., which has been criticized because it would be causing crowds at the time of departure. In Northern Ireland this restriction has been extended to the sale of alcoholic beverages in other stores at the same time. In the system of regional levels now applied, in the 3, the maximum, they must close restaurants and pubs except those that serve meals to take away or at home. Reports Iñigo Gurruchaga.

Russia: A night closure is being studied



In Russia there are no time limits due to the coronavirus in restaurants, theaters or cinemas. The functions usually end around ten at night and most of the restaurants close between eleven and twelve at night, although there are some that work 24 hours a day. With regard to nightclubs and bars, they are already being closed. Since Wednesday, Russia has registered 286 deaths from covid, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic and 14,231 new cases. Reports Rafael M. Mañueco.