When I was twenty, I briefly dated a historian. He explained to me that history is nothing more than a causal chain of coincidences and interests. The reason I finally fell in love with him was because I had never heard anyone talk about Europe so romantically.

In the Greek world of legends, he purred, Europe was the Phoenician king’s daughter of Agenor. Zeus, the supreme Olympic god, fell in love with Europe and had her kidnapped on the island of Crete. For this he turned into a bull and swam to the Greek island. Once there, he turned back into his human form and made Europe his wife and Queen of Crete.

I am telling you this in such detail because I had resolved that if I had a daughter I would call her Europe.

I recently thought of the historian again when I read the proposals for the new European migration pact. How glad I am that I decided on a different name for my daughter 13 years ago. If my daughter was called Europe, her name today would stand for inhumanity, disagreement, isolation and egoism.

Didn’t Europe even stand for peace?

The managing director of Pro Asyl, Günter Burkhardt, summarized the paper as follows: “This is a diabolical pact of disenfranchisement.” Driven by right-wing populists, the EU Commission betrays the asylum law and the human rights of those seeking protection.

Didn’t Europe even stand for peace? For humanistic values? Wasn’t that the reason why I always said first, I’m European and then German? If you look at what the first countries, this united, stood for, for me that is the origin of Europe. One is not strong through size, one is strong through true connection and shared values. Europe could have been such a great example for the rest of the world, it could have shown how one can live economic upswing, social coexistence, democracy and freedom in a healthy environment. Would have.

It would even have been doable with all the prosperity. Instead, Europe has degenerated into a jealous nation-state, an island in detention pending deportation with hermetically sealed external borders and with a commission huddling in front of the market.

It would be time for a refugee rescue package

Does anyone still remember how those who caused the economic crisis were rewarded with financial rescue packages? The money could have provided for all the refugees in the world. Does anyone remember how, step by step, pensions were cut, health care was cut and public property for one euro was thrown after investors? But don’t get tired of emphasizing again and again what human values ​​you stand for. Which values ​​actually? The banks? The insurance? The corporations?

After the fire in the Moria refugee camp, which should not have existed on European soil, Europe had the unique opportunity to show its humane face. But according to the migration pact, refugee camps like Moria should become the rule rather than the exception in Europe.

I looked again to see what significance Europe still has. Europe comes from the word “erebos”. In Greek mythology, Erebos stands for the god of darkness. Or as the President of Caritas, Peter Neher, sums it up: “Instead of solidarity and shared responsibility, the focus is clearly on defense and isolation.” High time to return your Nobel Peace Prize, Europe.