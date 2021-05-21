Today, Friday, the European Union announced a date to start using certificates to obtain vaccination against the emerging corona virus.

The Commissioner for Justice of the European Union Didier Reynders said that the European Union certification of the anti-virus vaccine will be operational by the first of next July.

The European official praised the newly reached agreement on the plan, describing it as “good news for all Europeans.”

The Commissioner added that, however, there would be a six-week transition period for Member States that needed more time. This will cover most of the peak tourism season in July and August.

Reynders told reporters in Brussels that the plan would allow European Union citizens “to move more freely within the bloc countries in complete health safety.”

This plan will support economic sectors that depend on freedom of movement, such as tourism.

Negotiators from member states of the bloc and representatives from the European Parliament and the European Commission agreed on the details of the document on Thursday evening.

There will be three types of certificates available for free, on paper or digitally. The first: attesting to vaccination with a vaccine approved by the European Union, the second showing negative test results, and the third for those recovering from Covid-19 disease.

Once the plan is fully implemented, member states should in principle refrain from imposing any additional travel restrictions such as quarantine requirements or additional testing for certificate holders.