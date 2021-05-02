The roar of drills breaks the silence on both sides of the bridge over the Lauter, the stream that marks the border between France and Germany. Dominik and Tobias Ehl build with their own hands a house on the German shore, a few meters from the river and the border between Scheibenhardt and Scheibenhard: the German and French part of the town. Today the Ehl brothers feel confident.

“Things will be normal again, we hope,” says the eldest, Dominik, 27. “But we need parties, places where we can all see each other,” says Tobias, 26. One year and two months after the pandemic paralyzed the world, the residents of Scheibenhard and Scheibenhardt — officially two municipalities, one French and one German; in reality, a single people separated from the river — they finally hope to meet again without restrictions with those on the other shore. Like the rest of Europeans.

One after another, like dominoes, several governments have announced in recent days plans to relax the restrictions imposed during the winter to combat the third wave of covid-19. In the Netherlands and in the areas of Italy with less incidence of the virus, the terraces reopen. Students return to classrooms in France. Throughout the continent, the machinery has been put in place to recover what was lost in March 2020 and has not finished recovering: bars and restaurants, culture and education, commerce and tourism.

“As of May 19, we need to rediscover, while being prudent and responsible, our French way of life,” French President Emmanuel Macron said this week in an interview published by the regional press. May 19 is the key stage in a progressive de-escalation plan that must end the restrictions at the end of June. That day, the terraces, cinemas and theaters, and museums will reopen in France. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said at a press conference: “The primary objective is to quickly return their fundamental rights to all people,” but said: “We will enter a transition phase that will not be easy.”

On the edge of Scheibenhard and in Scheibenhardt, 814 and 690 inhabitants, there is still an empty border checkpoint and a raised metal barrier, remains of another time. In the 1990s the Schengen treaty abolished border controls within the EU. But in March 2020, when the pandemic hit Europe, German authorities closed the bridge with a fence.

A year later, the physical fence has disappeared, but administrative barriers persist. In few places the desire to recover the pre-covid-19 world is as visible as here.

Bridge connecting the towns of Scheibenhardt in Germany and Scheibenhard in France.

“It is a bit distressing, people are afraid of doing something wrong and of receiving a fine,” says Cornelia Coupaud, a 62-year-old German who lives on the French side and crosses the border every day to her place of work, the pastry shop. located 60 meters from the bridge, on the German side. “I have to take a covid test twice a week to come to work.”

Germany, unlike France, has not presented a detailed de-escalation plan, but Merkel has announced that the rules for vaccinated people will be relaxed. Yet even the countries in a hurry are contemplating backing down if the pandemic worsens – caution is logical. A year ago, at the end of the first lockdown, some leaders proclaimed victory. But after a relaxed summer came the wave of autumn and winter. The slowness in the first months of vaccination contributed to the discouragement, aggravated by the comparison with the speedy immunization campaign in the United States or in the United Kingdom, recently divorced from the European Union.

“European leaders did not foresee the third wave: they thought that the vaccine would make it possible to avoid it, or they believed that it would not put pressure on hospitals. It was false, ”says epidemiologist Antoine Flahault, director of the Institute for Global Health at the University of Geneva, from Switzerland. “Now there is a small risk of a fourth wave before vaccination can prevent it.”

The novelty compared to a year ago is the vaccine. The new world seems closer, but no one dares to claim victory for the second time.

The essayist Dominique Moïsi, author of The geopolitics of emotions, describes the mood of Europeans over the phone: “There is fear, fear of the future. Anger too, especially in my country, France. And an absence of self-confidence. The world is going faster and we are rather slowing down ”.

A great moment of freedom

At the same time, according to Moïsi, “there is an appetite for life, for freedom, for sociability”. “There is a desire for contact and fraternity: we have lived too long withdrawn,” he says. “It is possible to wait for a moment of joy and freedom as happened at the end of the hardest phase of the French Revolution and the fall of Robespierre, or the day after the First or Second World War.”

Europe wavers between hope and dismay. Scheibenhardt, which is a concentrate of Europe sandwiched between the French Alsace and the German Palatinate, as well. In the living room of a house on the riverbank, a Portuguese, a Manchego and a Frenchman have a chat in German over a bottle of Alsatian white wine. It sounds like a joke, but no. It is Europe.

The Frenchman, Francis Joerger, is the host. For 30 years, Joerger was mayor of the French Scheibenhard. In June, after the last municipal elections, he left it. “Something has broken, it is clear”, observes the retired mayor when recapitulating the history of this pandemic. A year ago he fought to bring down the fence on the bridge. Now the fence is gone, but he avoids crossing to the other side. See the requirement for a negative test as another obstacle. He prefers to wait for the end of the restrictions.

Martin Silva, a Portuguese who lives in France and works in an electrical equipment company in the German city of Karlsruhe, has launched an initiative to do free tests for French and Germans: every Saturday from 9.00 to 11.00 on one side of the border. It is an occasion to see each other, to have a social life. “The two municipalities no longer do anything together, there are no parties or celebrations,” says Silva, 44. “The idea was that there would be a place to meet the people of the German Scheibenhardt and the Scheibenhard.”

One of Joerger’s socialites is his neighbor José Ángel González Serrano, from Tarazona de la Mancha, who came to Germany eight years ago in the midst of the Spanish economic crisis, learned German, works in a meat plant in Karlsruhe and has founded a family and built a house in Scheibenhard.

“In the summer my sister gets married and I don’t know if I’ll be able to go,” laments González Serrano. “It will depend on the vaccine, on whether from one moment to another they decree another state of alarm. When working in the meat sector, in a plant where there are 1,300 workers from 55 different countries, if we go to a country considered a risk zone, once we return we risk staying in quarantine for two weeks without working or receiving payment, and we receive a employment record ”.

There is a desire to see each other, to move, to celebrate on both banks of the Lauter, and throughout Europe. The neuropsychiatrist Boris Cyrulnik says, in a conversation with EL PAÍS, that in this pandemic he has been surprised by the importance of human contact, of touch, for adults. “There will be an upturn in attachments: when the children returned to the face-to-face school they were crazy with joy,” he says. “And I bet there will also be a rebound in attachments among adults: we will feel the pleasure of shaking hands, of giving a hug”, He says using the Spanish word.

The de-escalation plans, however, draw a society at two speeds: more freedom of movement and access to places with public for those who certify that they have been vaccinated or have undergone a test; more months of restrictions for those without the proper certificates.

In France, Macron has announced that the so-called pass sanitaire, or health pass, will begin to be required on June 9 to access a site where there are massive concentrations. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, has declared that American tourists who prove to be vaccinated will be able to visit Europe this summer.

“The certificate is the bad solution to a real problem”, analyzes the specialist in political geography Luiza Bialasiewicz, professor of European governance at the University of Amsterdam. “We are behind the United States and the United Kingdom in vaccination, but the solution is not to liberalize travel before vaccinating. The solution is to vaccinate ”. Among other problems that the certificate can raise, Bialasiewicz points out the unequal access to vaccines – and tests, free only in some countries – that will allow obtaining the certificate, the protection of privacy and also the possibility that travel is allowed before departure. that the pandemic is under control.

“You have to pay close attention to the history of India, which won victory just a few weeks ago and has been hit by a terrible wave,” warns epidemiologist Flahault. “Too many times, in this pandemic, we have considered that what was happening abroad would not happen in Europe.”