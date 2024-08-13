Bloomberg: Austria Says Risks of Sudden Gas Supply Stoppage Are Enormous

Austria sees “enormous risk” in sudden halt of Russian gas supplies, on which the country remains dependent. This is writes Bloomberg, citing the country’s Ministry of Energy.

As noted in the article, European fuel prices have risen sharply amid fighting near the Sudzha station in the Kursk region, the only entry point for Russian gas that is supplied via Ukraine to a number of European countries, including Austria, prompting energy officials and traders to assess the likelihood of supply disruptions.

The Austrian department, quoted by journalists, linked the corresponding risks with the need to “end dependence on Russian gas supplies as soon as possible.”

Earlier in August, it became known that the ruling coalition of Austria had come to an agreement to include in the new security strategy a refusal of Russian gas by 2027. The authorities are going to present a roadmap including this option on the eve of the parliamentary elections that will be held in the country at the end of September. Such statements are being made despite the existence of a long-term contract for the supply of Russian gas, the term of which was extended several years ago until 2040.

According to Igor Yushkov, an expert at the Financial University and the National Energy Security Fund, the growth of gas exchange prices in Europe amid concerns about a possible stop in transit could be significant, but not as powerful as in 2022, since supplies through Ukraine are currently “not that large.”