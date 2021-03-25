The problems in the supply of vaccines in Europe centered this Thursday a summit of the leaders of the bloc, within a global context of delays in the delivery of drugs that will especially affect the most disadvantaged countries.

The leaders of the 27 countries of the European Union (EU) address in a virtual meeting how to solve the slowness with which vaccination campaigns are progressing, at a time when several countries of the bloc are once again adopting restrictive measures against the third wave of the pandemic.

The European Commission on Wednesday tightened its control system on exports of vaccines produced in its territory to foreign countries, a decision that provoked an angry reaction from the United Kingdom, the main recipient of these drugs produced in the EU and exported by the laboratories themselves.

Serum from the Anglo-Swedish laboratory AstraZeneca -which together with those of Pfizer / BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson has the European authorization-, is at the center of the controversy due to its delays and the fears that it raised when it was detected that vaccinated people developed rare blood clots.

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, speaks during a videoconference about the strategies to be taken by the bloc in light of the delays in vaccination plans against Covid. Photo: BLOOMBERG

As a result of these doubts, last week several European countries temporarily suspended its application, before resuming it again after the recommendations of the European regulator and the World Health Organization (WHO).

But there are some countries that continue to examine the situation, such as Denmark, which this Thursday decided to extend the interruption of the use of this drug for three weeks, claiming that it needs “more time” to rule out that it is related to the risk of thrombi.

All these obstacles do not help in the advancement of vaccination campaigns, which appear to be the only remedy to tackle the pandemic.

The AstaZeneca vaccine, amid controversy. / AFP

Hit the poorest

Y the situation is even more serious in countries with few resources, who rely on the international Covax program to receive the long-awaited vaccines.

But this supply will be delayed Due to the lack of an export license from India, one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers, the Gavi Vaccine Alliance, which co-directs this device, said on Thursday.

Shipments “will be delayed due to failure to obtain export licenses for additional doses of vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, which were to have been shipped in March and April,” the agency told AFP.

The international Covax system wants to distribute doses this year to 20% of the population of almost 200 countries and territories, and includes a financing mechanism to help 92 disadvantaged countries.

The covid-19 pandemic has already left more than 2.7 million lives in the world and infected more than 124.8 million people, according to an AFP count this Thursday.

Currently, the virus is being primed with Brazil, the second country most mourned by the disease and which already exceeded 300,000 deaths this Wednesday.

The crisis in Latin America

Almost 24 million of the 600 million people living in Latin America and the Caribbean have contracted the covid and more than 753,000 have died, according to the AFP count.

Several countries, including Uruguay, Venezuela and Peru, have officially attributed the sharp escalation of infections to the ferocity of the P1 strain, detected in Brazil.

Uruguay, until recently praised for keeping the epidemic at bay without resorting to quarantine, now finds itself in “a complex situation” that puts its health system on the line, admitted the president, Luis Lacalle Pou.

The good news these days comes from Cuba, where the coronavirus vaccine produced on the island, which is the first conceived and developed in Latin America, began to be tested on 150,000 health workers.

The aim of this study is to test the drug on a large scale, even before its approval, among doctors, nurses, technicians and even maintenance workers in health centers.

“Imagine that in a short time, in a blocked country, with so many needs, we have achieved a quality vaccine,” said Dr. Osiris Barbería, deputy director of Epidemiology at the Corynthia polyclinic in Havana, where health personnel are being inoculated.

Source: AFP

CB