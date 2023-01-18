A fourth insect joins the list of new foods authorized by the EU. From 26 January, the larvae of the lesser mealworm (Alphitobus diaperinus) frozen, paste, dried. The authorization, proposed by the European Commission and approved by the EU states, comes after the ok given starting from the end of 2021 first to the yellow larvae of the flour, then to the migratory locust and finally to the crickets. All in frozen, dried or powdered form. And eight more applications are on the waiting list. In all the cases listed, the EU rules include specific labeling requirements regarding allergenicity as insect proteins can cause reactions especially in subjects already allergic to crustaceans, dust mites and, in some cases, molluscs.

Despite the outcry of many in Italy, Brussels sees insects, and alternative proteins in general, as a response to the rising cost of animal proteins, their environmental impact, food insecurity, population growth and the corresponding growing demand for proteins among the lower classes medium. Insect farming could also help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and food waste. The study of insect-derived proteins is considered one of the most important areas of the Horizon Europe programme, which financially supports research in EU countries. For now, the impact on the market, explains the European Commission, “is negligible because we are talking about a small niche”. And then “it is up to consumers to decide whether or not they want to eat insects”, according to the point of view repeatedly reaffirmed by the EU Executive.

“Their use as an alternative source of protein is not new and they are eaten regularly in many parts of the world.” On the production method, origin and allergenic potential, however, the EU approach does not convince everyone. Today in the European Parliament the League presented a question to the European Commission on the marketing of domestic cricket. The first signatory Elena Lizzi asks, together with the other MEPs of the party, what measures the Commission intends to take “to clarify what are the production methods” of the products that will arrive in Europe from 24 January, “especially since most of these insects come from from non-EU countries, such as Vietnam, Thailand or China”. The MEPs also ask what studies and research are planned “to investigate the possibility of allergic reactions and to prevent the food safety of European citizens from being endangered”.