The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said there was no reason to refuse the use of the coronavirus vaccine developed by the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca. Writes about this publication Politico.

As the regulator said, “there is no evidence to support limiting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to any population.” EMA executive director Emer Cook said that experts were unable to identify any specific risk factors for the drug, depending on the age, gender or medical history of the vaccinated. Further conclusions will be made after the meeting of the EMA safety committee on April 6-9.

Cook cited data on 62 cases of blood clots in the brain – 44 of them were recorded in the European Economic Area – with the proviso that among them cases that occurred before March 22 were taken into account. Commenting on reports of thrombosis in younger women, EMA’s head of pharmacovigilance and epidemiology, Peter Arlette, noted that this may be because more young women are receiving the vaccine than men.

Earlier in Germany, they decided to use the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine only for people over 60 years old after more than 30 cases of thrombosis were recorded in those vaccinated with the drug. Of these, nine people died. According to the Standing Commission on Vaccination (STIKO) at the Robert Koch Institute, the drug in rare cases within 4-16 days after vaccination can lead to cases of thrombosis, mainly in patients below this threshold.

On March 30, the AstraZeneca vaccine was renamed Vaxzevria. A number of European countries have suspended or banned vaccination with the drug after the detection of thrombosis in vaccinated patients. In this case, the creators of the drug insist on its safety. The company stressed that a study of the health of more than 17 million people after vaccination showed no increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia.