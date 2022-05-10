P.refaction. Necessary. Asking the question does not at all mean falling into the old anti-American obsession made up of Marxist antiques a little green on one side or right-wing aversion to democracy and the liberal economy. No compensatory fantasies to spite a History that has not proved us right, or grimaces of disdain towards a model, for heaven’s sake. The question is, is the United States always right? Can we be the West without the American flag and without the Byzantine rite of kissing the slipper of the current president in Washington? Without betraying the field of democracies and mixing with cutthroats and half-tyrants?

A dutiful, urgent question since the gap between the war of the Europeans and that of the Americans against the Russian aggression fought on Ukrainian soil is widening day by day. The Atlantic is wider. Because of the conflict that continues despite the reckless announcements of a Ukrainian victory that is now imminent.

A fatal and inevitable gap since the starting points and the aims that Europeans and Americans propose are quite different. The first seventy days ago and even more today, a minimal ending is proposed: to save the independence of Ukraine, not that of before 2014 but that of February 23, the date of the Russian invasion. Accepting therefore the unfortunate need to negotiate with Putin given that he seems to be steadfast in the Kremlin despite the fervent hopes of tyrannicide; and by reducing Zelensky’s claims of “revanche” science fiction. It goes without saying that for malodorous clichés of political cunning one prefers to remain silent but that they are implicit in the mantric wish to “negotiate seriously”. Macron, to his advantage, gradually takes them out from under the table, as when he reveals that Kiev’s guaranteed, almost complete accession to the Union will take … decades.

The Americans, or at least a part of the Administration fond of belligerent spiel, instead passed week after week from the project of an Afghanistan model of the Eighties, to polish the Putin regime with a long Ukrainian guerrilla war, to the more radical temptation to wipe out the Russian power as a permanent danger. The change of regime in Moscow at this point would be only a detail, an inevitable and even a secondary consequence of total defeat. In short, nothing but humiliation, a second “katastrojka” this time military and not economic and systemic like the Soviet 1989. According to Washington, it is the only happy end of Putin’s criminal war in Ukraine.

For prudent Europeans, this war is a tragedy that we must try to exorcise quickly. For the Americans, an unmissable opportunity to reaffirm a “hyperpower” to which they are rightly very fond of, which many troubles and errors have called into question. If the Europeans have the collective courage to affirm that the Americans in Ukraine are wrong to propose this total victory, the Union will carry out the decisive act of identity to diverge.ntare what is not yet, that is a presence of some importance on the world scene and not only in that of central banks, trade flows and indicators of wealth. The American empire must be continuously analyzed through a strategic-democratic approach, necessary for everyone’s health. And only Europe has the privilege of being able to conduct this control in conditions of legitimacy.

This act of explicit dissent comes before any bureaucratic, administrative and military reorganization of the community mechanisms. This eschatological wit of subordinating every choice to the preliminary advent of a perfect universe authorizes us to be patient until the end of the world. It is not the internal rules that build a power, but its ability to distinguish itself in acts from others, especially friendly ones and the like. I see the raising of eyebrows. But this is the old anti-Americanism, the trick to justify under the table the passage into the ranks of the enemy. You can see sulphurous poisons once pro the Soviet Union and now pro Putin! And no! This was true at the time of the tumultuous squares of pacifists in orgasm against the deployment of Euromissiles: then yes that the anti-American obsession was equivalent to moving objectively (old Marxist-Leninist adverb, not surprisingly now covered in cobwebs!) In the other camp, the USSR, socialism a little too real to be bearable, third worldism with atomic missiles. There was an opposite and cunning ideology in recruiting useful idiots. Today even explaining to the Americans that they are wrong there is no decent desertion possible. What is Putinism if not the exercise of pure imperialist prevarication, the delusion of power? Where is the neo-tsarist ideology beyond rambling manipulative lies?

We Europeans must choose the type of war to be waged in Europe, its limits, we know the risks and pay the price. And this by no means means capitulation or cowardice in the face of Putin’s prevarication. It is no coincidence that France, where the antipathy towards Americans is ancient, has gone further in this distinguishing. De Gaulle accused them of not having helped France as soon as the war broke out, in 1914 and then in 1940, waiting to save it from the Germans who would decompose as a world power.

Chirac has found a place in history in a presidential budget certainly not exciting by answering “no” to the United States of Bush who asked him to take the field in the great alliance of the second Gulf War, waving false evidence prepared for a just war. art. It was a wise decision, as evidenced by what followed. If Europe had imitated him, the Americans might not have made a serious mistake that unhinged the history of the third millennium. And if Europe had asked Washington not to stay twenty years in Afghanistan on the basis of false promises to install a democracy, instead of queuing up with military contingents, perhaps the West would have avoided a disaster that is written in the biography of four presidents. Americans.