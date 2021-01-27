Borussia Dortmund is a garden of talent that could be close to receiving a cut. And the greats of Europe rub their hands over it. The bad sporting situation of the team puts their participation in the next Champions League at risk, with the consequent loss of income that this entails. This, together with the damage that the pandemic is causing in the coffers of world football, and in his particular one, places the whole borusser in a difficult position. Thus, according to ‘Bild‘, Jadon Sancho, Gio Reyna and Raphael Guerreiro are for sale, as long as the right offer arrives for them.

The irregular march of the team ended Lucien Favre’s time at the head of the team, but the interim position of Edin Terzic has not straightened the yellow course. In Dortmund he has failed to win in the last three games and his aspirations have gone from fighting for the championship to fighting for a place in the top four. At this moment they are seventh, three points behind Wolfsburg, fourth, and if they did not play in the next Champions League they would stop earning 30 million euros.

In the aforementioned media they affirm that Hans-Joachim Watzke, CEO of the club, is clear that the current Dortmund is not understood with a gigantic debt and, to avoid falling into it, the sale of stars seems fundamental. At the moment, Erling Haaland ‘survives’ the potential cuts, but if the expected offers do not arrive for the rest …

Talent and youth

The biggest candy is a Jadon Sancho who Manchester United fought for all summer. In the Signal Iduna Park offices they asked for 120 million euros, an amount that the Red Devils they could not cope. The English winger had the match closed with the Mancunian picture, but everything went wrong. In ‘Bild’ they affirm that the claims, although high, would have dropped to € 100 million, an amount that remains to be seen if they would assume at Old Trafford.

In regards to the other candidates, the loss of talent would also be great. Giovanni Reyna, at 18, has become fundamental despite his age, as it shows that he is the most used midfielder of the team (1,671 minutes in 26 games with 4 goals) and the millionaire contract signed months ago. Transfermarkt values ​​him at 30 million euros, but his potential surely places him a higher label.

While Raphael Guerreiro (22 years old) is one of the most promising left-back on the continent and his departure would represent a schism for the team’s defensive approach (1,656 ‘in 23 games with 3 goals). In your case, 35 are the millions in which Transfermarkt rates you and, again, it is expected that you would have to present an offer above that consideration. We will see how long it takes for the great fortunes to attend the Dortmund sales.