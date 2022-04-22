The Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, told journalists on Thursday (21.Apr.2022) that he heard from European representatives that interest in advancing the talks to close a trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union has increased.

Guedes said that the conversations are “more fluid” and “concrete”, and as an example, he mentioned that he perceived less resistance from countries like France and Belgium to close partnerships with Brazil.

The minister is in Washington this week where he participates in IMF (International Monetary Fund) and World Bank meetings. He must remain in the North American capital until this Friday (22.Apr.2022).

“Countries are understanding that Brazil is a key player in the world’s food and energy security“, said Guedes. For him, the current moment is “a rare window of opportunity” for Brazil.

Guedes said that the disruptions created by the war in Ukraine caused countries to turn to Brazil for food and fuel. According to the minister, this opens up the possibility of growth, due to its physical proximity to the US and Europe, and also being a nation that usually maintains international neutrality.

The agreement between Mercosur and the European Union has been on hold since negotiations were concluded on June 28, 2019. To enter into force, the text needs to be approved by the European Parliament, the Council (which brings together the 27 leaders), and the national legislatures and regional, in the case of Belgium, for example.

France is one of the most resistant countries to the agreement. Emmanuel Macron, president of the country that is running for reelection, and Marine Le Pen, his opponent in the second round that takes place on April 24 in France, are against the trade agreement.

The Minister of Economy also responded about the departure of representatives of countries at a meeting of the G20, in protest against the presence of Russia. Brazil remained in the room. Guedes defended Brazil’s culture of defending multilateralism and international institutions, such as the IMF and the UN.

ADJUSTMENT TO PUBLIC SERVANTS

Guedes was questioned by journalists about the readjustment announced by the government to all public servants. The minister replied that everything is still under negotiation. According to him, it is still necessary to define where budget cuts will be made to enable the increase.

“Now it’s time for political decisions. Everything can always change until the day of the announcement“, he said.

Last week, the federal government decided to give a 5% readjustment to all public servants. However, you will need to find space in the Budget, as this expense was not foreseen. It will be necessary to cut funds in other areas to grant the readjustment.

EXCHANGE AND SUBSIDIES

The Economy Minister said that the dollar rate has already reached its ceiling and that the currency should now vary according to new investments. He says that the fall in the US currency is due to the entry of foreign flows into Brazil.

Guedes said he is against the fuel subsidy. According to him, “rich people who use“. The minister also said that if you try to force food down with a table “food is gone, fuel is gone“.

For the head of the economy, the covid-19 pandemic has become an endemic disease in Brazil. “The disease [covid] was slaughtered in Brazil. She’s on the same level as diabetes and heart disease“, said the minister.