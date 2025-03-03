After the closing of the month of February, with a flat week in the bags, this weekly start aims to resume the promotions In Europe, as futures point out. Purchases would erase doubts about the continuity of the upward market in an old continent that this week has the focus at the ECB types meeting.

After the beginning of the year in which Eurostoxx 50 has reached the objective that was handled at the technical level in the 5,520 pointswhich are the maximums of the bubble Puntocom “it is complicated that the index continues to rise much more without before taking a break and therefore the invitation to partially collect benefits is there,” explains Joan Cabrero, an Ecotrader advisor. “We will find the first clues if you lose the 5,400 points,” he adds.

“From an operational point of view, A turn at 5,250 points would be an excellent opportunity To buy European variable income again, being the next level that passes through 5,050/5,080 points, “concludes the expert.

The market does not hesitate to a new cutting of the ECB

This Thursday the European Central Bank meets for the second time so far this year to adjust its monetary policy to the current situation. The market on this occasion has no doubt that there will be a new cut that will leave The type of deposit ease at 2.65% before a deterioration verified of economic growth and virtually controlled inflation.

In the debt market Strong sales are expected today According to how futures come after purchases that in recent days have led to the German bond of 2.55% to 2.4%. In the rest of markets, today The euro bounces Before the dollar recovering the $ 1.04 per euro and the oil falls slightly keeping the level of 73 dollars per barrel of Brent.