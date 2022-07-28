Politico: Ukraine will lose its best friend with the departure of British Prime Minister Johnson

Ukraine has lost its “best friend” in the person of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. About it writes publication Politico, citing sources.

It is noted that the resignation of the politician causes concern among his allies in Kyiv. Ukrainian authorities believe that London may not maintain “close ties of friendship with Ukraine.”

According to one of Johnson’s political allies, the prime minister’s departure from office threatens Ukraine with “real risks.” At the same time, “many in old Europe are very happy about this,” he said.

The publication also cited a statement by Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba that no one can replace Johnson. The head of the Foreign Ministry emphasized the “chemistry” between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the British Prime Minister, noting that this would hardly be possible with another leader.

“Even though we’re far away”

On July 26, the resigned Johnson presented Zelensky with the Winston Churchill Leadership Award during a video meeting. Writes about it RIA News.

Despite the fact that we are physically far away, I am very pleased to present this award to you, Vladimir See also Dear bills, from Rome to Brescia: the protest of the out lights ignites Boris Johnson Prime Minister of Great Britain

The ceremony was also attended by Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko. The Churchill Leadership Award was first presented to US entrepreneur Bill Gates in 2006.

Related materials:

Citizenship of Ukraine – Former Prime Minister

Earlier in Ukraine, it was proposed to give the former prime minister of Great Britain citizenship of the country and appoint him to the post of prime minister. The corresponding petition was submitted to the website of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The text of the petition lists the positive aspects of such a decision, including world support for the British politician, as well as his position on a special military operation. In addition, his education in the political, financial and legal spheres is noted.

It is emphasized that 25 thousand votes are needed for the consideration of the petition by the president, while at the moment it has received only a little more than 70.

Johnson street

Prior to this, the city council of Khust, Transcarpathian region of Ukraine, decided to rename Leo Tolstoy Street in honor of Johnson. The statement of the press service of the City Council emphasizes that the problem of renaming the streets was one of the most acute.

See also Artem Datsyshyn, the principal dancer of the kyiv Opera, dies in a bombing In the city of Khust in Transcarpathia, Leo Tolstoy Street was renamed Boris Johnson Street. Gagarin Street was also renamed to Kadenyuka Street, Kutuzov Street to Severin Nalivaiko Street, Alexander Nevsky Street to Vasily Stus Street. city ​​council of the city of Khust in Transcarpathia

The press service of the Khust City Council said that the decision was made during a meeting on the agenda of which there were more than 70 issues. At the same time, the problem of renaming streets was “one of the most discussed among the population in the recent period and during the session session.”

Related materials:

Ex-leader’s plans

Earlier it was reported that Johnson could become the new Secretary General of NATO. The Telegraph newspaper became aware of the politician’s plans to take this post.

Sources of the publication said that some British officials from the Conservative Party supported Johnson’s nomination for the post of Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance. In particular, the politician’s candidacy was approved by members of the Defense Committee Richard Drax and Mark Francois, as well as former Minister for the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union (EU) David Jones.

The Telegraph writes that Washington is considering Johnson for this post because of his anti-Russian position, and also because of the US distrust of representatives of the EU countries. At the same time, it is noted that for the possible appointment of the ex-premier as Secretary General, a unanimous decision of the members of the bloc is necessary, which he cannot count on. Thus, the interlocutors of the newspaper predicted that French President Emmanuel Macron would not support his candidacy.

On July 7, Johnson announced his decision to step down as Prime Minister of Britain. He made this decision because of the political crisis and the wave of resignations of members of the British government.