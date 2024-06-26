New EU sanctions against Belarus will affect the fight against circumvention of existing sanctions
Ambassadors of the European Union (EU) countries have reached an agreement in principle on a new package of sanctions against Belarus. This is reported by TASS with reference to a statement by the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU.
It is clarified that the new restrictions against Belarus will also affect the fight against circumvention of existing restrictions. Representatives of the Belgian side did not specify exactly how the European authorities are going to combat Minsk’s attempts to resist the imposed sanctions.
At the same time, the Belgian presidency stated that a new package of sanctions against Belarus will complement the measures already taken against Minsk. “The ambassadors of the EU countries have reached an agreement in principle on a new package of sanctions against Belarus,” summed up representatives of Belgium.
Earlier, Reuters reported that the EU authorities agreed on new sanctions against Belarus. The agency’s sources clarified that the main goal of the next measures against Minsk will be to support anti-Russian restrictions. In Europe, in this way they want to close all remaining loopholes to circumvent sanctions against the Russian Federation.
