WMA head Montgomery proposes to create a common drug reserve for Europe

The head of the World Medical Association (WMA), Frank Ulrich Montgomery, proposed the creation of a common drug reserve for Europe in an interview with the Funke media group. TASS.

In particular, Montgomery drew attention to the fact that for more than a decade, drug shortages have been increasing. According to him, the reason for this was incorrectly set economic incentives for industry. “For non-patented consumer goods, margins are low, big pharma is no longer interested in these drugs and is shifting production to low-wage countries like China or India,” the WMA chief explained. If a fire breaks out in these factories, the main substance disappears or there are quality defects, then the drug will be lost all over the world, he added.

In this regard, it is necessary to create a reserve of medicines at the level of Europe, Montgomery noted. He stressed that politicians should return production sites to the EU with appropriate economic conditions.