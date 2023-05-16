Europe | President Niinistö expects unanimous support for Ukraine from the Council of Europe summit

According to the president, it is “quite” that an organization founded as a reaction to the war is once again in the middle of a war.

President Sauli Niinistö expects the summit of the Council of Europe that started in Iceland to give solid support to Ukraine in the fight for peace.

Representatives of 46 countries gathered on Tuesday in Reykjavik, Iceland for a two-day summit, which is only the fourth in the history of the Council of Europe, founded in 1949. Russia was expelled from the organization last year shortly after it launched a war of aggression in Ukraine.

“I believe that, quite unanimously, we will state that peace is the most important thing for all people, and that Ukraine will receive all possible support when fighting for peace,” Niinistö said upon arriving at the summit.

Niinistö reminds that the Council of Europe is an organization focused on human rights, democracy and the rule of law, so direct promises of arms from Reykjavik are not expected.

“But all the spiritual support offered here is of course also a good basis for national decision-making regarding arms aid.”

Among others, the British Prime Minister will be present in Reykjavík Rishi SunakPresident of France Emmanuel Macron and the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz. The most concrete outcome of the summit is expected to be the establishment of an international damage register of Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. Finland will be one of the founding members of the registry. The register collects and records the claims and related evidence regarding the damage caused by the war.

“Yes, that also has its own significance, of course, it is quite an achievement that we are able to create such a register together”, Niinistö estimates.

European about the council’s role, Niinistö stated that the organization was founded after the Second World War specifically in response to the war, to emphasize human rights and maintain legal order and democracy.

“Of course, now, after decades, it’s quite strange that we here in the same council are sort of in the middle of a war. But of course it’s more important to stick to those principles, and that will certainly be confirmed here many times,” said Niinistö.

“After all, the Council of Europe specifically protects rule-basedness in Europe and more widely.”

Niinistö himself said that he intends to pay special attention at the summit to global development and to the fact that the events of the past are not confused with the present.

“Now it seems a bit like in some countries the bitter experiences of history have been dug up in a way, as if combined with whether to support Ukraine or not, or whether to condemn Russia or not. They are completely separate things, and that’s what I’m going to emphasize.”

The president has also kept a close eye on the fighting situation in Ukraine, where a Ukrainian counterattack has been planned.

“However, you have to keep in mind that there is warfare there all the time, and apparently a bit of movement as well. Recently, Ukraine also seems to have succeeded in protecting its capital, repelling a significant number of missiles.”