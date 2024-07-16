EP MP: Kremlin pleased with Vance’s nomination as US vice presidential candidate

The Kremlin was pleased with the decision of former US leader Donald Trump to appoint Senator James David Vance as the Republican Party’s candidate for US vice president. This was reported on his page in X reported Member of the European Parliament (EP) Guy Verhofstadt.

“Europe and the UK are already preparing or still rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic,” the MP wrote, commenting on Vance’s words about the need to stop aid to Ukraine.

“Champagne is flowing again in the Kremlin,” says Verhofstadt.

Earlier, The New York Times recalled Vance’s words that he was indifferent to the fate of Ukraine.