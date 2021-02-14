The tumultuous trip to Moscow of the European ‘chancellor’ Josep Borrell may have had unforeseen effects on the Kremlin when Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov decided to use the press conference to put Borrell on the ropes. The Russian attitude, denounced days later by the Catalan before the European Parliament, where he spoke in very harsh terms of an authoritarian Russia that is moving away from Europe, changed the attitude of the governments that were dragging their feet when approving more sanctions against Russia for the conviction of opponent Alexei Navalny. Lavrov said on Friday that Russia “is prepared” to sever relations with the European Union if the bloc imposes new sanctions on Russia.

Borrell presented on Thursday afternoon to the ambassadors in Brussels of the 27 Member States of the European Union the bill to pass more sanctions on Russia. Neither objected. Reluctance was expected from the Hungarian government – its Prime Minister Viktor Orban is the best ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the European Union – and partly from the German governments – to continue building the Russian-German Nordstream II gas pipeline. and from the French, who advocates, since the arrival of Emmanuel Macron to the Elysee, for a ‘reset’ of European relations with Russia.

The European diplomatic service is now designing the sanctions, which should be inspired, explain community sources, on the requests of Navalny himself and focus on punishing people close to Vladimir Putin and to those who were directly involved in the arrest and subsequent conviction of Navalny. Brussels could even release its new tool to approve sanctions against people and entities for human rights violations with Putin’s close circle. In any case, the penalties will go through the classic route of freezing financial and real estate assets and prohibiting them from entering European territory.

The change of several governments after Borrell’s visit to Moscow created the possibility of approving sanctions that until a week ago seemed a long way off. A European diplomat told Thursday afternoon that right now “there is no other option and with the German approval and the Hungarian blockade lifted, there is nothing left but to design the list of people who will be sanctioned.” It also helped the change of attitude that Moscow expelled three European diplomats – a German, a Pole and a Swede – just during Borrell’s visit.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. AP Photo

The German case is paradoxical. The Government of Angela Merkel was the one that took over Navalny when his life was in danger in a hospital in Omsk, in Siberia, after being poisoned. Germany arranged the trip to Berlin and put the Russian opponent in the hands of its best doctors. After recovering Navalny and offering to give him asylum – the Russian decided to return to Russia knowing that he would be arrested and probably imprisoned, as he finally happened -, Berlin continues to maintain that politics goes one way and business another and that the political row should not affect energy supplies and therefore should continue the construction of Nordstream II.

The European Union already has a sanctions regime in place against Russia that it approved when Moscow forcibly annexed the Ukrainian province of Crimea in 2014 and began to support armed separatists in southeastern Ukraine militarily. Despite the fact that several European governments maintain good relations with Moscow (the Hungarian, the Greek, the Cypriot, in part the Italian, the German and the French), the sanctions have been renewed every six months since then without further problems. The European Union makes its removal conditional on Russia complying with the Minsk agreements and allowing Ukraine to return to political and military stability. European diplomacy continues to recognize Crimea as part of the territory of Ukraine.

The European Union imposed sanctions on six people in December related to the Navalny poisoning. The formal decision on sanctions could be made at the next meeting of European Foreign Ministers, scheduled in Brussels on Monday, February 22. Or, if there were doubts, at the European summit that same week or at the end of March.

PB