Rystad Energy: Fighting in Kursk Region Will Call into Question Russia’s Gas Imports to EU

The fighting between the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and Russian soldiers in the Kursk region, which has been going on for the fourth day, could threaten to disrupt the current negotiations between Azerbaijan, Ukraine and the European Union (EU) on the continuation of pipeline gas supplies from Russia to Europe via the Sudzha gas metering station (GMS). This was stated by Rystad Energy analyst Christoph Halser, his words leads Bloomberg.

Ukrainian transit of Russian fuel to the EU is currently carried out only through this station. Concerns about the possible capture of the GIS by Ukrainian soldiers led to a sharp increase in the exchange price of natural gas in Europe this week, the expert recalled.

Ukraine’s attacks on the Sudzhansky and Korenevsky districts of the Kursk region, as the analyst noted, could further undermine the efforts of European negotiators to continue Russian fuel supplies to the EU after the expiration of the transit agreement at the end of 2024.

Earlier, during trading on the London ICE exchange, the price of a thousand cubic meters of natural gas rose above the $450 mark. Such jumps have not been observed in the region since December 8, 2023.

Representative of the Russian energy holding Gazprom Sergey Kupriyanov linked such dynamics with the consequences of the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Kursk region. The trend of rising fuel prices in Europe, he added, will most likely continue in the foreseeable future. This will be influenced, among other things, by scheduled repair work at facilities in the Norwegian gas industry, Kupriyanov summed up.