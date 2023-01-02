Cornwall Insight analyst Chadwick predicted high gas prices in Europe until 2030

High gas prices in Europe could continue into 2030, said Matthew Chadwick, lead analyst at Cornwall Insight. His words leads Bloomberg.

The material notes that although gas supplies from Russia stopped in the summer, a certain amount of fuel did arrive, allowing the Europeans to save it “for a rainy day.” Next summer, the pipelines connecting Russia and Europe are likely to be all closed, the publication indicated.

“Possible scenarios are that (…) we will also see gas prices higher than pre-pandemic levels until at least 2030 as the market needs time to adjust to this change in demand and proposals in Europe,” predicted Chadwick.

Earlier, the association Gas Infrastructure Europe disclosed that at the end of December 2022, gas injection into European underground gas storage facilities broke the record for this month since 2011.

Before that, Ivan Timonin, a consultant at Vygon Consulting, explained the collapse in gas prices in Europe with warm weather and a high level of storage occupancy. At the same time, he considered that the fundamental problem of the lack of LNG in the world market and the competition between Europe and Asia for energy carriers will remain relevant in 2023.