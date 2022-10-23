Ex-Greek finance minister Varoufakis says EU economic collapse is predetermined

Former Greek finance minister Janis Varoufakis has said that the economic collapse of the European Union (EU) is predetermined. This is reported NTV.

According to him, one can already observe the rapid de-industrialization of the countries of the bloc. Asked if the EU could overcome the current energy crisis, Varoufakis said “failure is guaranteed.”

European companies pay ten times more for gas than their competitors in the US or China. Production is already on hold and very soon we will see factories looking for new locations in the US or other countries. Janis Varoufakis former Minister of Finance of Greece

The politician added that today the EU is already “in a deep crisis”, but understanding of this will come only by next winter.

Varoufakis believes that the EU’s main problem is that the “union” does not really exist. According to him, when it comes to refugees, migrants and gas, everyone does it differently. He noted that such things are especially evident just during the crisis.

Gas supplies to Europe

Russia has significantly reduced fuel supplies to Europe. This is due to the sanctions that Western countries have imposed on the country because of the special operation in Ukraine.

According to Gazprom, in the first nine months of this year, deliveries to non-CIS countries decreased by 40.4 percent compared to the same period a year ago. As of the beginning of October, two of the four existing supply routes to Europe were stopped – the Yamal-Europe and Nord Stream gas pipelines.

According to the head of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, the process of replacing Russian gas with energy sources from other suppliers is going much faster than previously thought.

Against this backdrop, the EU turned to the US, whose share of European LNG imports rose from 28 percent to 45 percent. In September, Washington increased supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe, and American companies set a record for gas production of 2.8 billion cubic meters per day.

At the same time, some European countries caught the US in an attempt to cash in on the position of the EU. Thus, French President Emmanuel Macron accused the United States of applying double standards in setting gas prices and profiting from the Europeans.

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said the US should ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Europe at more affordable prices.

How much gas does the EU have?

According to the latest data, the level of occupancy of underground gas storage facilities (UGS) in Europe has reached 91.56 percent, which corresponds to 99 billion cubic meters. The countries with the largest total gas storage capacity have even higher occupancy rates.

Thus, in Germany, the volume of reserves reached 94.97 percent, in Italy – 93.27 percent, in France – 98.27 percent, in the Netherlands – 93.27 percent. These figures are provided by the Association of European Gas Infrastructure Operators (Gas Infrastructure Europe, GIE).

Against this background, gas prices in Europe fell. On October 21, the cost of November futures on the London ICE exchange fell to $1,152 per thousand cubic meters.

Winter Is Coming

Executive Director of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Fatih Birol believes that Europe will survive the coming winter without any problems. Due to the energy saving program, the use of alternative fuel sources and contracts with other suppliers, the region will be able to do without Russian gas, he is sure.

Europe is also hoping for a warm winter. Climate service Copernicus predicted the UK and parts of Europe abnormally warm weather from December to February. The scientists noted that the temperature will be significantly higher than normal during the peak of the heating season in winter. This will reduce the need for natural gas in Europe.

At the same time, the Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that Europe is not ready to go through the winter period without Russian gas and warned of a rise in fuel prices in the cold months. In particular, in October, the head of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, warned that some cities would freeze over in the coming winter.