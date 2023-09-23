ESA: Ariane 6 rocket tests scheduled for October postponed due to problems

Tests of the first stage of the promising Ariane 6 rocket, scheduled for October 3, were postponed due to problems in its control system, which allows the carrier to maintain a vertical position when launching from the launch pad. About it reports European Space Agency (ESA).

“During the normal procedure for preparing the stage for testing, an anomaly was discovered affecting the hydraulic group of the thrust vector control system,” the organization said.

The ESA added that experts are currently investigating the causes of the anomaly, after which the task force will provide information on the further schedule for testing the rocket.

Related materials:

Previously, ESA and the ArianeGroup successfully tested the first stage of the promising Ariane 6 rocket. During the test, which took place on September 5 at the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana, the prototype of the first stage of the carrier was filled with liquid hydrogen and oxygen, after which the Vulcain 2.1 engine ran for four seconds .

In the same month, ESA head Joseph Aschbacher said that the final decision on the timing of the first launch of the promising carrier, which should replace the Ariane 5 rocket that had ceased flights, would be made in October after the test of the first stage of Ariane 5.