Europe Poland and Hungary set up research institute to challenge ‘repression of opinions by liberal ideology’

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó describes the new institution as an “institute of comparative law”.

Poland and Hungary have decided to join forces by setting up a research institute to challenge liberal European mainstream thinking, according to news agencies Reuters and AFP.

The research institute does not yet have a name, but the Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó described it on Monday as the “Institute of Comparative Law”.

Szijjártó spoke about the project at a press conference he held in Budapest together with the Polish Foreign Minister. Zbigniew Raun with.

With a new one according to Szijjártó, the institution has a fairly clear mandate. Its mission is to “gather legal information to challenge the repression of opinions by liberal ideology”.

An online magazine in support of the Hungarian government Hungary Today according to Szijjártó, he praised the Polish and Hungarian governments for pursuing a “patriotic and Christian-based” policy, as a result of which “the international liberal mainstream is constantly attacking these countries”.

According to Reuters, Szijjártó said he had had enough that some Western politicians considered his country a “punching bag”.

In other parts of the EU Member States have repeatedly criticized both Poland and Hungary, inter alia, for their rule of law being pushed by their ruling parties.

Poland is ruled by the old-fashioned Nationalist Law and Justice Party, led by Jarosław Kaczyński. The Prime Minister is Mateusz Morawiecki.

Hungary is led by an authoritarianist nationalist Viktor Orbán and his Fidesz party.

Both Polish and Hungarian leaders are strongly anti-immigration and EU-critical.

At the same time, Poland is by far the largest recipient of EU subsidies, and Hungary is also one of the largest net recipients.