Welt: Biden showed special attention to EC head von der Leyen

US President Joe Biden paid special attention to the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at a meeting in the White House. With this opinion spoke Welt columnist Stephanie Bolzen.

Bolzen pointed out that at the EU-US summit, von der Leyen received “special attention” from Biden, while the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, did not receive an individual audience. According to her, the head of the EC and the US President call each other “dear Joe” and “Ursula.” The journalist emphasized that such attention alerted observers.

“The head of the European Commission walked with the US President in the Rose Garden of the White House, while Michel talked [с Байденом] only in the Oval Office,” said the author.

The journalist added that Michelle and von der Leyen arrived at the White House at different times, and during the speech of the head of the European Council, the EC Chairman stood motionless, without raising his head.