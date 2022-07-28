By 2026, Germany, together with Austria and Denmark, plans to build 250 new hydrogen filling stations in Europe. This was reported on July 28 by the German magazine Autobild.

By 2026, the hydrogen fuel joint venture wants to make hydrogen the leading energy carrier for emission-free mobility, moving from fossil fuels to climate-neutral solutions.

“We will make hydrogen the leading energy solution for emission-free mobility in Europe,” said Olaf Borbor, chief executive officer of the joint venture.

The network of hydrogen filling stations for trucks and cars will include both existing filling stations with traditional fuels and new hydrogen points along the main transport routes.

The new association hopes that the idea of ​​expanding hydrogen filling stations will not pass by Hyundai Hydrogen Mobility, the main European seller of Hyundai Xcient hydrogen fuel cell trucks.

