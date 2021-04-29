On Wednesday, the European Parliament gave its final green light to restrictions on online platforms to remove messages, photos and videos “of a terrorist nature” within an hour, paving the way for their implementation next year in the European Union.

At the end of a discussion session, the text was adopted on the second reading without a vote, in the absence of any amendment to the compromise reached in December with the European Council.

“This legislation will make it difficult for terrorists to exploit the Internet for online recruitment, incite attacks on the Internet and glorify their online atrocities,” said EU Internal Affairs Commissioner Elva Johansson.

Under the restrictions, online platforms operating in one of the European Union countries will be forced to quickly remove or prohibit access to offensive content, at risk of a fine.

Exclusions apply to content published for educational, journalistic, artistic or research purposes.

The legislator, Polish conservative member of the European Parliament, Patrick Jackie, described the text as “good and balanced,” saying that it supports freedom of expression on the Internet and improves “security” on the Internet.