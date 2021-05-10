The countdown started for Betis Y grenade with europe on the horizon of one and in the future of another (follow the game live on AS.com). No one wants to let go of the dream. They got it closer the green and whitewhat do you see how Real society Y Villarreal took advantage of that particular struggle to escape a seventh square which would lead to the uncertain Conference League. The stumble of the Castellón team gives another golden opportunity to the Verdiblancos to assault the sixth place. The Nasrid team, placed six points behind Betis, needs to sign a final sprint like the last year to get a new place in Europe. Everything happens today through Benito Villamarín. Glory or abyss. For locals there is a thread of obligation and for visitors a sigh of illusion.

There will be focos on the benches. Manuel Pellegrini against Diego Martinez. Perhaps two of the technicians of this League that more performance took out their squads, minimizing deficiencies and being decisive with your decisions. In Heliopolis they grab the chilean as a starting point towards growth highly conditioned by the economic factor. On grenade they are excited about the continuity of a trainer who managed to bring his own to Old Trafford.

There are also appointments with him morbid. Betis has tied to Rui Silva for his goal for the coming course and the Portuguese could return to ownership today. Other pending accounts look at past: last year’s tables practically doomed Rubi to dismissal and they promoted the escalation of the Granadans. While, Jorge Molina returns to Benito Villamarín, stadium in which he signed afternoons of glory, as a scoring weapon for the impetuous Granada.

On the lawn, the Mandi and Fekir casualties condition Pellegrini. He does not have his best center-back or his most destabilizing attacker due to penalties, but he will try to recover the best level of Channels. You could move your position forward a few steps and place Tello to the left to find depth, although the Joaquin’s alternative it already gave good results in previous duels. The lack of a goal (one in the last three games) worries and Borja Iglesias refocuses spotlights in full losing streak.

Has several you go down the Granada. It will try to cover that of Soldier with Molina and find a good response from their own after the euphoria of Barça and the Cádiz disappointment. Duarte is emerging as a holder next to German in the rear and the tactical battle is served. Diego Martínez challenges Pellegrini and Europe awaits answers in Heliópolis.