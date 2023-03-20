The main european bags have opened the session this Monday, March 20, with losses of more than 1 percent, after the rescue of Credit Suisse, which has been bought by UBS, with the endorsement of the Swiss authorities.

(You can read: UBS agreed to buy Credit Suisse for more than US$2,000 million)

In the early stages of the session, Madrid is the stock market that falls the most, 1.99%; while Milan yields 1.67%, London, 1%; Frankfurt, 0.98%; and Paris, 0.90%. The Euro Stoxx 50 index, which groups the large listed companies, left 0.97%.

The European markets maintain the negative trend of the last sessions pending the situation of the financial system.

This weekend the absorption of Credit Suisse by UBS, a solution that has the support of the Swiss Government, has been known, which has offered a guarantee equivalent to more than 9,000 million euros.

The news has been received negatively in the market, where European banks are falling sharply awaiting the intervention this Monday of the president of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, who is participating in a dialogue on monetary policy with the Committee on Economic Affairs of the European Parliament, in which he could refer to the banking crisis that has shaken the financial system in the last week.

Likewise, the euro fell, to $1.063, while Brent, the benchmark crude oil of the Old Continent, plummeted 3.19%, to $70.63 a barrel.

(Also read: Differences between the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the 2008 crisis)

Previously, sales have also prevailed in Asia, while the futures on the main US indicators anticipate a downward opening, also pending the health of its US financial system.

Gold, one of the assets considered a refuge in times of uncertainty, rose 1.77% and reached $2,008.4 an ounce. In the debt market, the yield of the ten-year German bond, considered the safest in Europe, drops to 1.936%.

Also read:

EFE