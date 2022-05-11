Europe is on the hunt for child molesters who operate online. Service providers are required by law to cooperate with investigations.

Last year alone, 85 million pictures and videos of child pornography surfaced on the Internet, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. According to figures in Brussels, one in every five children is a victim.

With a new European agency and an authority in each Member State, Brussels wants to significantly curb child abuse. “My message to the perpetrators is: we are coming,” said European Commissioner of the Interior Ylva Johansson. The victims are getting younger, she said, half of them already babies and toddlers. Moreover, newcomers to this world often have to ‘buy in’ with fresh material to access existing photos and videos. “That means raping a child and putting it online,” Johansson said.

Prosecution

The Swedish didn’t just have a message for the perpetrators. She told abused children: “It’s not your fault, you are not alone, we are going to help you.” The new agency will do this, among other things, by taking photos and videos offline. And to the police: “We understand your frustration, there is now legislation that makes prosecution easier.” See also Canada: how to apply to the new program that allows you to migrate in 6 months

The linchpin in the European approach are the internet providers and suppliers of shopping services. At least 60 percent of the online child pornography in circulation worldwide comes from European servers. The voluntary cooperation of providers has not prevented the number of confirmed child abuse cases from rising again by 64 percent last year. They will soon have to investigate and report how likely it is that their network is being abused and what they are doing about it.

Needle in a haystack

National authorities that identify risks can ask the court for a specific investigation order. The privacy of users of the internet and message services is not affected, for example by removing message encryption. Johansson: ,,If you’re looking for a needle in a haystack, you need a magnet. He removes the metal and leaves the hay untouched.”

Dutch MEPs who have been campaigning for legislation for some time have responded with approval. “Child abuse is degrading and one of the most devastating forms of crime,” said Jeroen Lenaers (CDA). See also Russia says it has the potential to deal with sanctions

“Strong action against websites is necessary,” said Catharina Rinzema (VVD). Both are in close contact with the Dutch child pornography fighter Marcel Jeninga, also in Brussels today, but his plea to ban a pedo manual circulating on the internet (how to approach and abuse children with the smallest chance of discovery) is not yet in the Commission – approach. According to Lenaers, that will come in a separate proposal later this year.

