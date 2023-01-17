Europe on the Mes: “It is advisable to give Italy the necessary time”

EU leaders say they are confident about the ratification of the treaty month on the part of Italy but, knowing how delicate the dossier is in Rome, they do not want to interfere in internal politics in any way. They are waiting, taking advantage of the time gained with Croatia’s entry into the euro family (as of January 1st), assuming the obligation of ratification. Which in any case will happen, as promised by Zagreb, in a very short time.

“The reassurance I received on my visit to Rome was the recognition of the Minister Giorgetti of the importance of this issue and the work that is being done”, clarified the president of the Eurogroup, Paschal Donohoein a press conference at the end of the meeting in which he also participated Giorgetti.

“It is not appropriate for us to define how the matter should proceed. All of us, especially the Commissioner Gentiloni given his great experience in Italian politics, we deeply respect the work of the Italian Parliament and the consideration for this issue, which we think is an important issue for Italy”, he highlighted.

“We have seen significant progress from two other countries on this treaty. And we think it is appropriate to leave the government and the Italian Parliament give this issue the necessary consideration while the ratification process continues or is concluded in the remaining countries”, he reiterated.

The new executive director of the month, Pierre Gramegna, was even more direct. “Last week in Italy I had constructive meetings with both the Minister of Economy and the Prime Minister and now” ratification “is in the hands of the Italian Parliament. Italy, like all our countries, is a democracy and we must respect the procedures of each country and, in particular, those of the Italian Parliament”, he highlighted.

However, he pointed out that the version of the bailout fund“negotiated and agreed upon by all states two years ago, will serve as a basis for its better use in the future”.

In short, it has opened the field to possible modifications or in any case choices of use. “What matters is what it will be in the future, not what it was in the past,” she reiterated. “We are facing new types of crises, starting with pandemic up to war in Ukraine. And many countries are wondering how the month play a role in this context,” he stressed Gramegna.

The Commissioner for the Economy, Paul Gentiloni, continues to say he is “confident that the process of completing the ratifications will go forward in the right direction” even if “the decision naturally rests with the Italian Government”. And to those who ask him, he replies curtly: “No, I don’t see any connection with the regional elections”.

The same confidence expressed by the Vice President of the Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis. “It appears that the process is moving forward in Italy,” he said upon his arrival at the meeting of finance ministers euro zone. A meeting where optimism for the future seemed to prevail thanks also to “the economy which is doing better than expected”.

“There is a chance to avoid a deep recession and enter a milder contraction,” he said Gentiloni. “It will depend a lot on the policies we implement”, is the recommendation. This will include the strategy currently under discussion on how to deal with the US plan against inflation which is turning into a serious test of competitiveness for European industry.

There are two main tracks on the table: simpler state aid and a European fund for sovereignty. “We are aware of the need to review state aid policy which must become less bureaucratic and more flexible. This must also apply to the instruments already constituted by the Ipcei to the Next Generation Eu“, he said Giorgetti.

“It is a dutiful act in the face of the competitiveness challenges of European industry, above all for its strategic sectors and for the changed conditions of the economic context in terms of prices and availability of materials. All this must take place without jeopardizing the conditions of competitiveness at all ‘indoor of the EU discriminating against countries based on their respective tax space. Common forms of funding of strategic European projects are the right answer to this challenge,” she added.

