It is time to hire new astronauts. With these words, the European Space Agency (ESA for its acronym in English) opened its casting yesterday to renew its astronaut corps for the new space age. After eleven years without renovating the campus, in 2021 the ESA begins the search for the person to set foot on the lunar surface again. “We expect hundreds of requests”says Jan Wörner, director of the European Space Agency. However, “the opportunity is very small, really”, details Samantha Cristoforetti, an Italian astronaut. “It is an exciting trip, but very hard,” he adds. “Not everyone could be an astronaut because as a specialized job that it is, it needs certain technical and personal characteristics”, responds to this newspaper Gabriel G. De la Torre from the Laboratory of Neuropsychology and Experimental Psychology of the University of Cádiz.

Submitting an application to travel to space is relatively simple, a click on the ESA website enabled for this purpose, but the list of conditions is extensive. To know English is essential, and another language “is very favorable”, say European officials. It is mandatory to have scientific knowledge and to be 27 years old and not older than 37.

During the training, candidates will learn Russian, one of the official languages ​​of the International Space Station. «Preparation and psychological skills are very important, such as a good level of tolerance to stress, adaptability and not presenting psychological or psychiatric problems», Reveals De la Torre. “The candidate has to know that he is going to be exposed to a lot of pressure”, confirms Jennifer Ngo-Anh, team leader, Human and Robotics Exploration at ESA, in a virtual press conference to present the start-up of the recruitment of European staff.

New space age



This new generation “will ensure the continuity of the astronaut corps in the future and allow there to be a transfer of knowledge between the current group and the new ones.” The process of recruitment will end in October 2022 and that will be when the space adventure of the new European astronauts who will surely set foot on Mars in the next decade begins.

ESA intends for one or more women to participate in the European manned mission to Mars, planned within the Aurora program.

At the moment, to touch the lunar surface, all the ballots are in the name of Samantha Cristoforetti. “It’s exciting,” emphasizes the Italian, the only active ESA, who encourages women to apply for the six or eight positions available. ESA, for the first time, is also opening up to create a parastronaut viability project with the aim of remove barriers for people with disabilities to carry out work related to space missions. “In the end what you have to do is invest in technology to adapt,” says Cristoforetti. The European agency is already working with its international partners and commercial spaceflight providers “to create a more accessible environment and determine the viability of an astronaut with specific physical disabilities flying on a safe mission to the International Space Station.”

Mental strength



This long pre-career to becoming a full-fledged European astronaut is milestone of evidence with several phases full of psychological and medical tests and two rounds of personal interviews. “The worker has to be flexible, prepared to travel a lot and be far from family and friends,” advises Ngo-Anh, recalling the confined and reduced environment “not without dangers” in which missions take place.

The previous call was opened in 2008 and more than 10,000 candidates were shortlisted. Among all of them, ESA chose 818 for the first round of selection, based on computer psychological tests. Of all of them, only 192 went to a second round of personal psychological evaluations carried out in Germany. Finally, only forty candidates They went on to the last round of personal interviews. “It is a long process, but you learn a lot from yourself, from your weaknesses and strengths,” says the Italian Cristoforetti.