Following the covid-19 pandemic, Europe has experienced growing concern for the mental health of its citizens, especially since the most affected seem to be children and young people.

The estimate is that 20 percent of Europeans have some problem related to mental health and that the European Union allocates some 600,000 million euros a year for health systems.

Now a fund of 1,230 million euros has been arranged so that mental health continues to be important in care and that citizens can access these services.

There is no health without mental health and there can be no European Health Union if we cannot have equal access to prevention, treatment and health care for our mental problems, when we need it. We have to end stigma and discrimination so that people who need it can ask for help and receive the support they need. There is nothing wrong with not being well, and it is our duty to guarantee that all people who ask for help receive it,” says the Health Commissioner, Stella Kyriakides, who is in Spain today precisely to promote this program, publishes The vanguard.

“In the context of significant technological, environmental and social changes that cannot be easily accommodated by individuals, EU action on mental health will focus on adequate and effective prevention; access to health care and treatment in the field of affordable and high-quality mental health, and in reintegration into society after psychological recovery”, sources from the Commission told The vanguard.



Precisely the guiding principles that Spanish psychiatrists have requested this week, who also request more resources to meet the great existing demand for mental health care.

And it is that Spain has a very serious deficit of psychiatrists and more than it will have, since in five years almost a thousand professionals will retire, according to this newspaper.

To alleviate these losses and face the high demand, Spain needs to incorporate between 370 and 565 psychiatrists a year over the next five years to achieve optimal ratios that guarantee attention to the growing demand in mental health and that, although there are abysmal differences between communities, are very far from those of other European countries, according to the calculations that the Spanish Society of Psychiatry and Mental Health (SEPM) has made in the White Paper on Psychiatry

