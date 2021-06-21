Economic Europe is, at the moment, in full “quasi” post Covid, a mix of confusion between the strict German rules, the French balance and Italian innovation.

The German idea of ​​Europe with an old rigid and controlled tax system is something that has now disappeared but the German and Austrian hawks are starting to fly again.

So much so that Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Blümel said in a letter to his counterparts “that he is worried about those who question fiscal rigidity while the common goal should be to reduce the debt”.

Our premier Mario Draghi, considered by many to be the true driver of post-pandemic Europe, is in a completely different direction. Draghi asked for “additional stimulus”, with the aim of returning to fiscal prudence only when the economy has reached pre-crisis levels of activity “When the recovery will be self-sufficient”.

These two visions, at the extreme, will be the protagonists of the next European economic policy debate.

What is certain is that the Covid war has left on the field, beyond the 4 million unforgettable deaths, lacerating economic wounds, increased populism and inequality.

The synthesis of all this will move to Brussels in an upcoming battle over tax policy ideas between hawks and innovators / visionaries. And at the helm of the hawks, Austria.

In this new scenario, the voice of the toughest of all could not be missing, former minister Wolfgang Schäuble who said that “Social peace in Europe requires a quick return to fiscal discipline”. But this time, since the disaster has affected all the other countries, the “frugal” ones like Finland, the Netherlands and Germany itself are a little more cautious about the immediate return to rigor.

Community Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said that consensus will be sought to review the rules with the aim of reconciling growth with fiscal and financial sustainability.

But almost everything in the EU is at a standstill, awaiting the German elections in September. The Greens are in the lead, even if the CDU-CSU alliance (right) and the Liberals (FDP) are aiming for 40% of the votes, with the Greens and Social Democrats a couple of points behind.

In any case, all the options are still open: the Germans and Austrians would like a quick return to pre-Covid rules, the others, the South Europeans, would like to keep them suspended indefinitely, perhaps with a reform of the 3% deficit and the 60 debt. % of GDP. Italy, France and Spain are for the last option and even the European Commission seems to be cautious.

The current rules do not like any of the 27, on the one hand the hawks would like less flexibility and still a tight “fiscal corset”, while the South European countries would like less rigidity.

There are many observers who believe the limit of 60% of debt to GDP may be difficult to manage with the current debt but it will be necessary, in the near future, to implement a strategy of gradual debt reduction, with different objectives for each country.

In any case, the battle for the money is officially open: on the one hand the frugal with Austria and Germany in perhaps depending on the electoral results and on the other France with Draghi’s Italy and Pedro Sánchez’s Spain ” .

War and confusion are however officially open.