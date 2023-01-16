The purchase of Activision Blizzard Microsoft continues to face various problems. After several months in silence, it seems that the European Commission would already be ready to issue a decision on the matter, and if those responsible for Xbox want this acquisition to have no more problems, they should grant more concessions.

According to sources close to Reuters, the European Commission would issue a statement of objections setting out its concerns about the Microsoft deal. Thus, once this document reaches your hands, Xbox managers would have to issue a series of promises in order to demonstrate that this process is not anticompetitive.

Microsoft was expected to offer remedies to European Union regulators in an attempt to avoid a charge statement and shorten the regulatory process. At the moment the contents of the declaration of objections are unknown, but they probably have to do with the exclusivity of Call of Duty. Along with this, it is expected that on April 11, the European Commission will issue an official response to this purchase.

While this purchase will come to fruition one way or another, it seems the outlook isn’t looking so bright for Microsoft. Not only would Call of Duty exclusivity take several years to happen, but more and more concessions would have to be fulfilled in order for this process to come to an end as quickly as possible.

Via: Reuters