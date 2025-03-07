No one seems to house doubts already in Europe about the need for a large -scale rearmament, except Orbán and Fico, the heads of government of Hungary and Slovakia, who listen to the whispers of Putin. And the European Summit seems to have found the road of … Project financing, again based on joint debt and according to the model followed during the pandemic. Once the will to buy weapons and with the liquid available to buy weapons, it only remains to be decided what weapons will buy Europe and it is at this point that the report prepared by Moritz Schularickpresident of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IFW) and that also has among its signatories with the former Airbus CEO, Tom Endersthe former Telekom CEO and current president of the Airbus Supervision Council, René Obermann, and Risk Investment Expert Jeannette Zu Fürstenberg.

The core of the document is a call to direct the European armament purchase specifically to the creation of a “Asymmetric superiority” In case of war. The authors warn that purchases must be directed “to the ‘acute end’ of the defense, that is, to the superiority on the modern battlefield, and less to the aspects of support or logistics of the defense.”

The introduction of the document, to which Frankfurter Allgemeine has had access, suggests that Germany becomes the initiator of a “Sparta” project (Technological Alliance of Strategic Protection and Advanced Resilience) for European Defense, which means “the immediate start -up of large weapons programs focused on new technologies and in the Intraeuropea sovereign hiring«.

The war in Ukraine has shown that the superiority on the battlefield is achieved in the 21st century through the mass combined with technological excellence, so the authors list as concrete measures, which should be able to apply within six months to a maximum of five years. In the short term, they point out a “wall of wide range of NATO’s eastern flank” with tens of thousands of units, and an underwater surveillance network in the Baltic states “to avoid Russia’s hybrid war in the field of critical infrastructure”.

Against US planes purchases

In the medium term, a “European multidominium combat cloud for the decentralized and network use of the data on the battlefield.” Here the nuclear deterrence and the future FCAS air combat system or the joint battle tank come into play. “To do this, one country would have to accept that another also assumed the leadership role,” he warns Jean-Louis Lozierof the French Institute of International Relations IFRI.

Even more interesting than what he advises, it is what this report advises. Very expressly warns against the purchases of American combat planes, thus adding to the criticisms that Emanuel Macron had previously expressed. “Germany has already spent considerable sums on F-35 combat airplanes, which require regular software maintenance updates and maintenance tasks that are controlled by the United States,” which leads to a continuous dependence, “warns the text.

The next German chancellor, Friedrich Merz, had appointed F-35 as object of possible agreements And, according to these experts, you must rectify. Both from the Cristianodemocrata Union (CDU) and from the Social Democratic Party (SPD) there are signs of assent. Andreas Schwarz, spokesman in the field of defense of the SPD, acknowledges that “a great issue is the construction of a satellite system for recognition and communication, because we can no longer rely on US aid.” «We also need more drones, we have learned it in Ukraine. The aerial defense must be improved and expanded. In addition, there are artillery investments and more ammunition. And very important: electronic war and cyberdefense: we are still in diapers. After all, we need additional money for the construction of new barracks, ”he lists.

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, many European governments have filed new relations with local armament manufacturers. Since Trump arrived at the White House, those relationships are charging strategic priority. Bavaria’s free state has already proposed to promulgate a law for the promotion of Bundeswehr in Bavaria and the Quantum Systems company, based in Munich and manufacturer of military drones, has just opened an office in Berlin with a view to the Foreign Ministry and Bundestag. According to information from the Location Promotion Agency Berlin Partner, Also American weapons manufacturers are knocking on the door to settle in Berlin, but experts insist on the convenience of hiring with European manufacturers. Heads of government such as the Finn, Petteri Orpo, They directly allude to delegate the impulse of recovery of European economies in the weapons sector.

The executive director of the Federal Association of the German Security and Defense Industries, Hans Christoph Atzpodienit also has a list of demands. Europeans must “harmonize their needs in the best possible way,” he says, “the industry now needs clear ads about which products are expected to produce, how much and at what time.” He points out that opportunities would arise for the expansion of capacity in the automotive sector, whipped by the crisis. “The motto could be ‘from cars to armament’!” Says Atzpodan.